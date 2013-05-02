Pure Birthstones and Rudrakshas Are Raining at barishh.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The online jewel shop, barishh.com, based in Haryana, has launched gems and rudrakshas in India. This gem store offers birthstones and rudrakshas that are as pure as rain. They operate under Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd, and are a subsidiary fully owned by this jewel company. Barishh.com was created with the understanding that a simple platform was required for their jewel site bellojewelsonline.com, which would focus mainly on rudrakshas, astrological birthstones, and gemstones.



Gift items related to rudrakshas, astrological birthstones, and gemstones in addition to jewelry are available at affordable prices at the store. The owners say, “We have been in the business of selling gems and jewels for almost a decade. We are masters of our field and we guarantee that no one knows gemstones better than we do! That is why we can say with confidence that our Gems, Rudrakshas and Jewels are 'Pure as Rain".”



The shop sells rudrakshas in India together with COD facility. Certified gems in ratti sizes can be bought from this store. The various rudrakshas offered by the store include Mukhi, Ganesha, and Gauri Shankar rudrakshas. In addition, rudraksha malas and bracelets are also available. The astrological gems include Opal, Manik, Firoza, Moonga, Pukhraj, Lahsuniya, Panna, Pearl, Sunela, Neelam, and Katela. In addition, gemstone balls and idols can also be bought from the store.



A new array of stones has also come up for sale. Natural yellowish South Sea pearl (14.63 Ct) is a beautiful stone that would add value to your collection. The description reads, “This pearl's shape is round, with yellowish color and good luster. The color is natural and does not have any enhancements. It's a pretty pearl that will make a stunning ring or your choice of jewelry



Buy With Complete Satisfaction.” Other new arrivals include Yellow South Sea pearl gemstone (13.95 Ct), Natural South Sea pearl gemstone (10.06 Ct), Italian red coral gemstone (3.56 Ct), and Cylindrical cut coral gemstone (5.36 Ct).



Purchasing systems include pay online or cash on delivery for gemstones. Together with all purchases, certifications are provided. Delivery is carried out all across India as well as more than 190 countries abroad free of any charge. Easy payment options are available, which include net banking, debit or credit card, and picking up cash from home. It is possible to know the status of the order by means of SMS and email messages.



About barishh.com

Barishh.com is an online jewel store, based in Haryana, India, that sells rudrakshas, birthstones and gemstones. They are fully owned by Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd, the jewel company. The online store was founded with a view to creating a simple platform for the sale of pure gems, rudrakshas, and jewels.



Media Contact

Shop No # 23, MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122001

India

Ph: + 91 9555149149

URL: http://barishh.com