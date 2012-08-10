Pure Bridal to Now Offer Allure Bridal

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Pure Bridal is Edmonton’s premier bridal boutique specializing in designer couture, is very proud to present a new collection to their designer bridal line up. Effective immediately Pure Bridal will now offer the Allure Bridal Collection .



Allure Bridal is a marquee name in the bridal industry, well known for their design, innovation and style. Co –owner Alyssa expressed that now was the right time to add them to our wedding dress collection, as they will complement our existing line up.



A preview collection is now available online for viewing, please book an appointment at Pure Bridal to view this collection and more.



About Pure Bridal

Pure Bridal is Edmonton’s premier bridal boutique offering a full range of designer wedding dresses . They offer an elegant collection of the latest styles and designs from the top wedding dress designers from around the world. Bridesmaid dresses and wedding accessories are also available to complete your wedding attire. Visit them today to find the dress your heart desires.



For more information, visit: http://www.purebridal.ca/



11267 170 Street

Edmonton, AB, T5M 0J1

local 780.428.8699

toll free 1.866.690.8699

info@purebridal.ca

http://www.purebridal.ca/