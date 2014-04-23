Pure & Essential Minerals Brings Ancient Beauty Remedy Dead Sea Mud Mask To The Home Spa

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The average person rubs, lathers and sprays up to 12 different skin care products on his or her body every day - and since our skin often acts more like a sponge than a barrier, we absorb the nearly 130 chemicals we expose ourselves to daily.



Commercial cosmetics companies and the FDA maintain that these chemicals are safe, and some of them are--in small doses at least. But consider that the average woman uses as much as five pounds of lipstick in her lifetime, and you begin to understand how the intake of these unsafe ingredients can begin to add up.



So, how healthy is your beauty routine? What ingredients should you look out for on your beauty labels?



The Natural Skin Care Guide ebook offers readers clear directions on choosing the healthiest and safest products for one's skin, and how to identify the ingredients to steer clear of. The free downloadable ebook and guide helps people identify their own skin type and the best natural ingredients to use for that type of skin. Readers will also learn how to naturally reduce and control common skin conditions like dry skin, acne and eczema.



It's not only the topical products we use on our skin that effect our health. What we eat each day can also have a dramatic effect on the state of our skin. The Natural Skin Care Guide details the absolute best foods to eat for maintaining vibrant, radiant skin, and the foods it's best to avoid.



"There is so much confusion around the term natural skin care,” says Drew Waters, founder of Pure & Essential Minerals and author of the Natural Skin Care Guide. "Billions of dollars are spent by cosmetics companies every year advertising the latest miracle products for common skin issues, but it's these very basic natural plant based ingredients that truly nourish and enliven our skin."



The Natural Skin Care Guide is available now and can be downloaded at Pure & Essential Minerals web site via the following link:

The Natural Skin Care Guide ebook



About Pure & Essential Minerals

Pure & Essential Minerals natural skin care products are made with all natural and organic ingredients - Each ingredient is chosen to assist the skin's innate ability to renew itself, restore balance and bring about lasting beauty.