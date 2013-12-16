Pure & Essential Minerals Offers Huge Holiday Discount on Dead Sea Mud Mask

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Throughout history, legendary beauties, such as the Queen of Sheba and Cleopatra, have relied on Dead Sea Mud to cleanse, exfoliate and renew their skin. In fact, Cleopatra founded the World's first Spa in the Dead Sea region so she could ensure herself a lifetime supply of the mineral-rich magical mud.



Every year thousands of visitors flock to the Dead Sea to cover their skin with the celebrated Dead Sea Mud. Providing a myriad of beneficial minerals for the skin, the composition of Dead Sea Mud is considered unique, in that it contains the highest levels of magnesium, potassium, calcium, silica and sodium in comparison to any other body of salt water in the world.



Despite all of the breakthrough scientific advancements and the millions of dollars the cosmetic industry spends annually on research and development, very few products have been able to help people achieve a natural glowing complexion the way authentic, all-natural Dead Sea Mud is able to do.



Dead Sea mud feeds the skin with the essential minerals that it needs for optimal health and radiance. When a Dead Sea mud facial mask dries and sets on the skin it pulls out any toxins or impurities that may be present in your skin, resulting in a wonderful glow. It also firms and tightens the skin, offering an exceptional anti-aging benefit.



Pure & Essential Minerals Dead Sea Mud Mask is formulated with a unique blend of organic essential oils for an increased moisturizing effect, aiding the skin's natural process of renewal and rejuvenation.



Natural ingredients include organic shea butter, organic sunflower oil and organic calendula oil, which help to moisturize and hydrate the skin and assist in reducing wrinkles and lines. This mud mask is ideal for all skin types and is an essential addition to the skin care regimen of those whose skin requires extra special attention. The Dead Sea Mud Mask also offers effective relief for skin disorders including acne, eczema and psoriasis.



Best of all, you don't need to travel all the way to Israel to secure a steady supply of the world famous Dead Sea Mud Mask this Holiday Season. Pure & Essential Minerals Dead Sea Mud Mask is now on sale at Amazon. see: http://www.amazon.com/Dead-Sea-Mud-Face-Mask/dp/B00C8YCFU4/



About Pure & Essential Minerals

At Pure & Essential Minerals, we believe the most powerful and effective ingredients for the care of your skin come directly from nature. Pure & Essential Minerals Dead Sea mineral products are manufactured using only natural and organic ingredients direct from the source. All of our skin care products are created to help restore the natural vitality and radiance of your skin.