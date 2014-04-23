Pure Garcinia Cambogia 65 HCA May Deliver Quicker Natural Weight Loss

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Consumers continue to look for a weight loss supplement that supports both natural and quick weight loss. One supplement that is believed to have these properties is pure Garcinia Cambogia. However, consumers have to look for appropriate levels of HCA it contains. A Garcinia Cambogia supplement that contains 65% HCA may deliver quicker natural weight loss.



The importance of the levels of HCA in a Garcinia Cambogia supplement cannot be overstated because HCA is the primary reason for the supplement’s natural weight loss properties. HCA is a compound that is believed to inhibit the conversion of unused sugar into fat. Instead, this sugar is converted into glycogen, which is a source of energy during exercise. In addition, HCA is believed to give a feeling of satiety as it may regulate serotonin, a hormone that influences one’s mood and appetite. As such, it may also work as a natural appetite suppressant.



Because of the weight loss properties of HCA, a pure Garcinia Cambogia weight loss supplement should contain at least 50% HCA. But, if it contains 65% HCA, it may deliver quicker weight loss results. One such supplement is Choice Nutrition Supplements Garcinia Cambogia Extreme . Made in the USA in a GMP certified facility, it may suppress appetite and block fat formation for a quicker all-natural weight loss.



“Many studies have shown promise. One randomized placebo-controlled study followed 60 obese persons for 8 weeks. With a calorie-restricted diet (1200 kcal/day) and an HCA dose of 1320 mg/day, the experimental group lost an average of 14 pounds (compared to 6.1 pounds in the placebo group). The participants also noted reduced appetite.” – The Show



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com