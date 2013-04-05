Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Enhances Rapid Weight Loss

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Pure Garcinia Cambogia Plus is an innovative weight loss supplement guaranteed to enhance the body’s weight loss mechanism in people who find it difficult to shed of the extra pounds. Weight loss is both a tiring and mentally exhaustive process, especially in the minds of obese and over-weight people. The weight loss supplement helps such people get into the diet and exercise ritual and boost their weight loss efforts.



Garcinia Cambogia is native to the dense rainforests of Africa but its real origin is dated back to the ancient Asian civilizations of India as well as Indonesia. The locals used Garcinia, a pumpkin like fruit also called as tamarind, in their soups prior to their meals to make their stomachs feel fuller and to curb appetites before going out for hunts and day long excursions. The fruit is full of rare exotic flavor plus rich nutrients such as iron, manganese, minerals, vitamins B and C etc.



Garcinia Cambogia extract comes from the outer rind of the fruit which contains a high concentration of HCA or hydroxy citric acid. The acid acts as a hunger suppressant in the extract supplement. According to scientists, almost 50 percent of the HCA should be present in the Garcinia extract supplement to actually fight against weight gain. In some clinical trials over a period of 3 to 4 weeks, studies have shown that a supplement capsule strength of 45 percent also showed similar weight loss results but it is very important not to reduce the amount any lesser than 45 percent.



The action of Garcinia Cambogia extract is to inhibit brain chemicals to be released which signal hunger and craving. The inhibition of cravings allows the user to control his or her diet, eat better with regular break intervals long enough for the stomach to easily digest the food and use up more of it as fuel and energy for the body rather than add to the fatty tissue.



About Garcinia Cambogia Extract

The fruit extract gained immense popularity as seen on celebrity health expert’s TV Show. The panel of dieticians who were invited to discuss the potent effect of Garcinia extract against weight gain greeted the supplement with enthusiastic response. Some of the doctors openly recommend the supplement but only as a sideline of a proper and regular exercise cum diet regime.



