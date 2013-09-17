Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract from Zen Health Labs Sells out Three Weeks After Its Launch on Amazon

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Zen Health Labs, a company that is dedicated to offering its customers high quality natural supplements, has just announced that its pure Garcinia Cambogia extract sold out just three weeks after its initial launch in July. The Garcinia Cambogia Extract Pure Max product is now back in stock on Amazon and is continuing to sell extremely well.



As an article on zenhealthlabs.com explains, Garcinia Cambogia is a natural weight loss supplement that offers people an all-natural alternative to potentially harmful weight loss medications and extreme diets. Those who take Garcinia Cambogia extract do not have to spend hours working out at the gym or fix special low-calorie or carb-free meals; just by adding Garcinia Cambogia to their daily routine, most people will be able to lose weight without radically changing their lifestyle.



The key ingredient in Zen Health Labs Garcinia Cambogia Pure Max is called Hydroxycitric Acid, or HCA. As the article explained, this natural derivative, which is made from the thick rind of the tamarind fruit, is very effective at controlling the appetite. More specifically, HCA inhibits the enzyme that controls how the body synthesizes fatty acids, cholesterol and triglycerides, and helps convert potential fat into energy.



“HCA is a triple threat to the three leading causes of overeating,” the article explained adding that HCA naturally lowers the levels of leptin in the blood, which causes people to feel like they are hungry, even when they are not.



“HCA also naturally increases glycogen production, the substance responsible for producing that ‘full’ or ‘satiated’ feeling, just like after eating a really good meal.”



In addition, HCA has been found to boost the levels of serotonin in the brain. People who are low in serotonin often end up binge eating, sleeping poorly and feeling down. By increasing the amount of serotonin, people tend to sleep and feel better, and are less likely to want to overeat.



Zen Health Labs’ Garcinia Cambogia Pure Max contains 60 percent HCA, which is higher than some of the other brands that only contain 50 percent. Each bottle contains 180 capsules, and the Garcinia Cambogia is bound with calcium and potassium, which helps the body absorb the natural supplement as quickly and completely as possible.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Garcinia Cambogia Pure Max is welcome to visit the Zen Health Labs website at any time; there, they can read more about the company as well as the in-depth and educational information about the natural weight loss supplement.



About Zen Health Labs

Zen Health Labs was founded with a goal in mind: to provide the highest quality, natural supplements to support a healthy mind, body and spirit at a competitive price and with an exceptional level of customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.zenhealthlabs.com/