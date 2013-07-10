Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Is Now Available from Zen Health Labs on Amazon.com

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Zen Health Labs, a company that offers top-quality supplements at affordable prices, has just announced that it is now selling pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract on Amazon.com. The supplement, which is available in 500 mg veggie capsules, is made in the United States and is HPLC lab tested for purity.



Recently, Garcinia Cambogia has been getting a lot of attention for its apparent ability to help people lose weight. Many physicians and consumers alike have praised the supplement as a safe and natural way to help the body burn fat and shed pounds quickly. According to Zen Health Labs, Garcinia Cambogia Extract contains an active ingredient called hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which prevents the body from producing fat by inhibiting a key enzyme that helps to turn carbohydrates into fat. In addition, the company notes, the weight loss supplement has been found to increase the levels of serotonin that are in the brain. Because serotonin can have a direct and positive impact on the mood, increased levels may cause people to be less likely to binge eat.



Zen Health Labs’ announcement could not have come at a better time—summer is here, swimsuit season is in full swing and many people are currently trying to lose weight. As Zen Health Labs states, Garcinia Cambogia can help compound weight loss efforts, leading to quicker results.



“Our Garcinia Cambogia extract dietary supplement is formulated using the very best all-natural ingredients in a GMP certified facility,” the company notes, adding that the Garcinia Cambogia offered by Zen Health Labs contains 60 percent HCA—which is higher than many other brands—and also comes in a large bottle count. In addition, the product does not contain any fillers, binders or artificial ingredients, and it is certified to be allergen free. To help the HCA absorb into the body as efficiently as possible, the supplement also includes potassium and calcium. These important features, Zen Health Labs states, help to set their product apart from some of the other less expensive forms of Garcinia Cambogia that are available online.



In the short time Zen Health Labs’ Garcinia Cambogia has been available on Amazon.com, it is already receiving positive reviews from customers. One reviewer named Natalie wrote that the supplement helped her to lose 10 pounds in just over four weeks.



“I really feel like I have more energy and my appetite has noticeably decreased. Obviously because I'm less hungry I eat less and that's why the weight’s been dropping off.”



About Zen Health Labs

Zen Health Labs was founded with a goal in mind: to provide the highest quality, natural supplements to support a healthy mind, body and spirit at a competitive price and with an exceptional level of customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.zenhealthlabs.com/