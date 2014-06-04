Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract Supplement Dubbed as the Holy Grail of Weight Loss Supplements, Promises Effective Results

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Pure garcinia cambogia weight loss supplement by Vitacern show positive weight loss result according to the current user reviews. Among a multibillion dollar industry the weight loss and diet industry, it is rare to discover a new weight loss supplement, ingredient or system are as promising as pure Garcinia Cambogia extract.



However it is evident from the rise of weight loss supplements with different miracle ingredients emerge on a regular basis all claiming to be the next best thing that the industry and the customer are not short of choices yet only a rare few products create as much buzz as the Garcinia Cambogia. Pure garcinia cambogia reviews indicate that as a weight loss supplement when Garcinia Cambogia is complimented with a healthy diet and regular exercise it has the capability to burn fat quicker and more efficiently to deliver users the slim and fit body they have always desired.



Garcinia Cambogia is a small pumpkin shaped fruit that grows in Southeast Asia; its extract is from the rind of the fruit which contains high levels of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) which is the primary active compound that assists weight loss. Garcinia Cambogia had a great surge in popularity after being dubbed as “the Holy Grail of Weight Loss” by a celebrity doctor on his popular TV talk show.



The fruit known for its intense sour flavor is not a new discovery, as it has been used in South Asian cooking for decades. Supplements like Vitacern Pure Garcinia Cambogia slim have proven effective due to high levels of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) which is the primary active compound that triggers the weight loss. Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) in the Garcinia Cambogia causes significant weight loss, lowers calorie intake up to 25% and slows body weight gain as well as effecting factors such as cholesterol, low-density lipoproteins, triglycerides and serum leptin levels.



The said supplement is manufactured under the highest standard of manufacturing to ensure high quality and effectiveness and have no fillers, binders, stimulants or any other added ingredients making them both safe and effective. It is important to note that there is no synthetic garcinia cambogia extract used to make Vitacern Garcinia Cambogia.



Weight loss supplement are a great way of shedding of weight more effectively and quickly when combined with exercise and healthy eating. Experts suggest that an hour of cardio workouts, 3 times a week are an important part of healthy weight loss and supplements like Vitacern Garcinia Cambogia only help to make the process quicker.



About Vitacern

Vitacern is a brand of high quality and pure health and fitness supplements. The company is located in Deerfield Beach, FL and it follows strict industry rules and high quality standard for all their products.



To learn more please visit: http://vitacern.com. Interested folks may order Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract from Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Garcinia-Cambogia-Pure-Extract-1600mg/dp/B00HKEQRGA



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Tertius Kruger

Email: support@vitacern.com

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