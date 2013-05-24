Pure Garcinia Cambogia Helps People Shed Weight and Burn Fat Without Changing Their Lifestyle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- With swimsuit season just around the corner, many people are looking for a quick and effective way to burn fat and shed pounds. Most people, however, don’t have the time to incorporate rigorous exercise into their schedules or the willpower to take on strict diets. That’s where pure garcinia cambogia comes in. It’s an all-natural weight loss supplement that has been proven to help people lose weight effortlessly. A new website, PureGarciniaCambogiaInfo.com launched by an actual user, details just how this miracle pill works.



Visitors to the new site will find valuable information about garcinia cambogia, which is a natural extract of the tamarind fruit. The potent ingredient in it that’s responsible for its tremendous effectiveness is hydroxycitric acid (HCA). HCA manages and lowers the body’s cortisol levels, which is especially important to curtailing stress eating. It spurs serotonin release, which is the body’s natural mood stabilizer and helps people get better sleep – another critical factor to staving off emotional eating. HCA is also an appetite suppressant that helps control hunger and makes people feel satisfied more quickly and for longer. And, it literally halts the fat production process, preventing fat cells from forming.



Because of all these positive properties, one of the United States’ most trusted health experts, Dr. Mehmet Oz, called garcinia cambogia the “holy grail of weight loss.” People who’ve tried it appreciate that it has no ill side effects, unlike many other diet aids and how easy it is to incorporate into their lifestyle. Users simply take one capsule before each meal.



“I lost weight using this supplement without making any major changes to my lifestyle,” said the creator of www.puregarciniacambogiainfo.com. “The initial weight loss that I experienced motivated me to make greater changes such as eating better and becoming more active, which of course helped me see further results faster.” In addition to providing a wealth of information, the site warns visitors about fake garcinia cambogia products that actually contain harmful ingredients. It provides guidance on the most effective formulations and reputable sources to buy from.



About PureGarciniaCambogiaInfo.com

PureGarciniaCambogiaInfo.com is a new website dedicated to helping people struggling to lose weight. It provides a wealth of information about garcinia cambogia, an all-natural supplement that helps people burn fat and shed pounds without altering their lifestyle. For more information, visit: http://www.puregarciniacambogiainfo.com/