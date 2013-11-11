Pure Garcinia Cambogia Plus Review - Average 4 to 6 Pound Fat Loss First Week?

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- After being featured on TV, a miraculous weight loss plant has set the media ablaze. Garcinia Cambogia has taken the diet and fitness world by storm. When combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, Garcinia Cambogia has the capability to burn fat quicker and more efficiently. Scientist have been astounded by the results of the study that show that Garcinia Cambogia is a natural weight loss aid. They found that Garcinia Cambogia causes significant weight loss, lowers food intake and slows body weight gain as well as effecting factors such as cholesterol, low-density lipoproteins, triglycerides and serum leptin levels positively. The key ingredient that results in weight loss are the high levels of the Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) present in the Garcinia Cambogia fruit. This is a small pumpkin shaped miracle fruit that grows in Southeast Asia and the extract is taken from the rind of the fruit.



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It is important to choose a product that has the required levels of HCA, Pure Garcinia Cambogia Plus is one such product that contains pure natural Garcinia Cambogia with 60% of HCA which is the optimal level Hydroxycitric Acid needed to achieve the best results. Pure Garcinia Cambogia Plus also contains Potassium and Calcium. It is important to understand what makes Garcinia Cambogia Extract such a powerful weight loss supplement?



The HCA in the extract blocks the enzymes that convert unused energy into fatty deposits thus preventing the formation of these fatty deposits. This prompts the body to burn the stored fat cells for energy. The HCA is also a known appetite suppressant that reduces the urge to consume calories. It works by increasing Serotonin levels which reduces cravings thus reducing calorie intake by 25%. It promotes better mood and sleep. People who are considering to use Pure Garcinia Cambogia Plus as a weight loss aid can put their minds at ease because the Garcinia Cambogia Extract used to manufacture Pure Garcinia Cambogia Plus is 100% pure with no fillers, binders or added ingredients that would hamper the weight loss process. It is also safe for long-term use since it is totally natural and does not contain any harmful stimulants.



Numerous real women have trusted Pure Garcinia Cambogia Plus as a GCE product and all of them have been more than satisfied with the weight loss results they were able to achieve by using the recommended dosage of 500-1000 mg before each meal. Due to its popularity Pure Garcinia Cambogia Plus sell out fast plus there is an ongoing limited time Free Bottle offer so buyers should remember to rush their orders before it’s too late.



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