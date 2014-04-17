Pure Garcinia Cambogia Review: The Fastest Fat-Buster or Another Fad Diet?

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Garcinia Ex, a company that is devoted to providing people with in-depth and helpful Garcinia Cambogia Extract reviews, has just announced the launch of its newly updated website. The site’s homepage now features links to new and updated products and content.



Garcinia Cambogia Extract has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to help people lose weight. While many people are interested in taking the supplement to see if it can help them to shed some unwanted pounds, it can be confusing to determine which brand of extract is the best to buy. By offering helpful Garcinia Cambogia reviews—including the Top 5 Extracts that are available in Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and other countries—consumers can rest assured that they are spending their hard-earned money on a top quality Garcinia Cambogia supplement.



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According to information on the Garcinia Ex website, the key ingredient in Garcinia Cambogia supplements is called Hydroxycitric Acid, or HCA, a derivative of citric acid that is found naturally in many tropical plants. While some dietary supplements come with unwanted and unpleasant side effects, the website noted, since Garcinia Cambogia is made from all natural ingredients, its only known side effect is weight loss. In general, brands that contain 60 percent HCA should offer the most effective weight loss benefits.



“The fact is that most Garcinia Cambogia extracts do not come from the same source proven effective in clinical studies,” the article on the site noted, adding that to make matters worse, most are not formulated with the proper dosage, nor do they contain enough HCA to be effective.



“Hundreds of Fly-by-night supplement makers are rushing to create their own product and ‘cash-in’ on this huge diet. So before you buy, make sure the Garcinia Cambogia extract you choose meets all the criteria.”



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Anybody who would like to learn more about Garcinia Cambogia and which brands are the best is welcome to visit the Garcinia Ex website at any time; there, they can check out the new articles that are part of the site’s Garcinia Cambogia launch, as well as what consumers should look for when they are purchasing the product. Those who wish to buy the supplement can click on links on the Garcinia Ex site; this will take them to another website where they can purchase high quality Garcinia Cambogia.



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Garcinia cambogia extract is the web site that offers genuine products. It guarantees only the authentic garcinia cambogia at the lowest price possible.