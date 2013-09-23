Pure Garcinia Cambogia Review - the Secret Behind This Famous Diet Supplement

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Recently, the American Medical Association (AMA) announced that obesity has been declared as a disease after a series of votes were taken in the latest conference held in Chicago, Illinois. It’s not surprising considering that more than one-third of Americans are labeled as obese, while the nation remains to have some of the highest obesity rates in the world.



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“Recognizing obesity as a disease will help change the way the medical community tackles this complex issue that affects approximately one in three Americans,” said AMA board member Dr. Patrice Harris in a press release. “The AMA is committed to improving health outcomes and is working to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, which are often linked to obesity.”



There has been some controversy regarding the issue, though. Doctors who opposed the measure argued that obesity is based on overeating and not getting enough exercise. These are the two primary factors that some doctors say should omit obesity from the AMA’s list of diseases.



For decades, those suffering from obesity and higher-than-average weight levels have been trying to find ways to shed some pounds. No matter what they have attempted to do, whether it’s daily exercise, eating right and not leading a life of atrophy, nothing has worked. In recent years, more consumers have turned to natural products to get rid of excess fat.



Garcinia Cambogia Extract (HCA) is being hailed as “the Holy Grail for weight loss.” It is described as an extract from the rind of the Garcinia Cambogia fruit, a pumpkin-shaped fruit that is otherwise known as a tamarind.



It isn’t an unknown fruit because those who have been living in native environments have been consuming this type of fruit for centuries. In addition, these residents have understood the various health benefits of this fruit.



The Garcinia Cambogia Extract came to prominence after Dr. Julie Chen, a specialist in diets and weight loss, was able to publish findings that showed taking the Garcinia Cambogia Extract led to two to three times more weight loss than taking regular supplements. An important note is that these individuals, who lost on average 10 pounds each month, did not change their lifestyles at all, including physical activity and diet.



Furthermore, it has been proven that the Garcinia Cambogia Extract is a fat blocker, an appetite suppressant, a fat eliminator, a heightener for serotonin levels and a Cortisol manager.



“Garcinia Cambogia does not fall into the list of modern-day snake oil solutions – it is an effective dual action weight loss supplement that both turns your body into a fat burning furnace by suppressing your cravings for foods that will make you happy while at the same time stunting your body’s ability to produce unnecessary amounts of fat in the first place.”



HCA contains 50 percent hydroxycitric acid and does not include fillers, binders or any artificial ingredients.



About Pure Garcinia Cambogia

Pure Garcinia Cambogia is a natural weight loss product and is considered to be the best among the league. Since the product is made from natural materials, it is free from side effects.



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