Pure Garcinia Cambogia: Effective Nutrition Offers Special Amazon Discount Coupon Code

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Garcinia Cambogia is a weight loss supplement that's taking the world by storm due to its powerful appetite and craving suppressant properties, combined with an ability to promote fat burning while also reducing the amount of calories that the body absorbs.



Garcinia Cambogia was dubbed 'the holy grail of weight loss' by famed physician, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who made this stunning declaration on his television show, The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz added, 'I looked through some of this research and called these scientists myself. I got excited [by the findings]. That’s why Garcinia Cambogia extract makes sense to me. It fascinates me.'



It's derived from the pumpkin-shaped tamirand fruit, which is also called a brindleberry. The tamirand grows in semi-tropical environments such as Indonesia, India and Australia. But it's this extract's three-pronged attack on fat and weight gain has made Effective Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract one of the most popular weight loss supplements and for good reason. Studies have shown that subjects who took Garcinia Cambogia weight loss supplements lost up to three times more weight compared to subjects who used exercise and diet alone. Garcinia Cambogia supplements also prompted significant weight loss in cases where the subject didn't make any significant changes in terms of exercise or diet.



Garcinia Cambogia contains a potent active ingredient called hydroxycitric acid, better known as HCA and it's this that promotes healthy weight loss when the supplement contains levels of 50% or greater. The HCA serves to increase levels of serotonin, a feel-good neurotransmitter that's typically stimulated by eating. But HCA raises serotonin levels, thereby reducing food cravings. HCA also serves to prevent new fat formation, while also promoting the body's ability to burn fat.



Effective Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract contains pure, potent 50% HCA, making it one of the most effective formulas on the market.



Using Effective Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract's supplements is simple and the product has been engineered to accommodate individuals who are at varying stages in the weight loss process. For those who are seeking to suppress their appetite and cravings, while simultaneously achieving optimal weight loss, the recommended dosage is two 600 mg capsules, taken with a full glass of water 30 to 60 minutes before each meal, up to three times per day.



Individuals who are seeking more moderate weight loss can take just one capsule instead of two, three times daily before each meal. Once the weight loss goal has been achieved, the dosage can be scaled back to a single capsule before the largest meal of the day.



Effective Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract's quick-release capsules are veggie-based, making this supplement 100% vegan friendly. Effective Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract comes in bottles of 120 600 mg capsules, priced at $28.98 on Amazon.com, which is a significant discount over the $49.99 MSRP list price. This dietary supplement comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee. For new customers, there's also a coupon code (Y2ZYAKKT) that can be entered at checkout for an additional 30% savings today.



To learn more about Effective Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract or to purchase this supplement on Amazon.com, visit http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B00GDLANK2/ . One can also watch the product video here at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIr0-CXDy9Q



About Effective Nutrition

Effective Nutrition Company offers a natural and effective dietary supplement that everyone needs for healthy lifestyle. They also provide all the information and details about the products they promote.



Contact:

Mark Laster

212-202-5621

mlaster(at)effectivenutrition.com