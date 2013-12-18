Pure Garcinia Shop Launches Multimedia Resource Center to Shed Light on Popular Supplement

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is one of the most popular dietary supplements in America. After an endorsement from TV doctors, the supplement became a mainstay for anyone looking to lose weight quickly, and this unfortunately created a bandwagon upon which providers of low quality imitation supplements all jumped. Pure Garcinia Shop is committed to stocking only the purest Garcinia Cambogia from the highest quality providers, and has recently published a resource center that helps potential buyers understand the effectiveness of the product and the difference between high quality suppliers and their potentially dangerous imitators.



The new material includes an animated video introduction with a professional voice over that describes the beneficial effects of pure Garcinia Cambogia as well as the key identifiers of high quality over low quality products.



The site also has a vast range of testimonials posted to their Facebook page, which have been hosted on the site as image files, and details from clinical studies testing the supplement to determine its efficacy and potential side effects.



In this way, Pure Garcinia Shop gives users everything they need to understand why their product is superior to cheaper alternatives, and why it is worth investing in a premium product to guarantee its effectiveness.



A spokesperson for Pure Garcinia Shop explained, “The multimedia resources we have created are designed to deliver important information about the effectiveness of Garcinia Cambogia in the way that most engages our potential audiences. We are also careful to emphasize the difference between effective pure Garcinia Cambogia and lesser garcinia supplements, to ensure that individuals understand that buying from high quality providers like us can make all the difference to their eventual success. Essentially, we let the facts speak for themselves to guide consumers to make the right choices when purchasing this popular supplement.”



About Pure Garcinia Shop

Pure Garcinia Shop is a shop dedicated to selling only the highest quality Garcinia Cambogia products on the market, and also provides an in-depth resource center that gives individuals interested in the product a wide range of reliable resources to inform their decision, from multimedia material to clinical studies. The site also offers regular coupons and discounts. For more information, please visit: http://puregarciniashop.com/