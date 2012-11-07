Pure Gold for Uppingham School

Uppingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- While Uppingham School has always been regarded as a top performer, in the post-Olympic euphoria the School is celebrating a golden 2012 in terms of academic results.



A Levels

At A level, of the 347 results recorded, more than half (57%) were graded A* or A. For the first time in the long history of the School two pupils gained five A* grades, while eight pupils gained 3A*s or better. In fact almost a third of the pupils in the Upper Sixth gained straight A* or A grades. Away from the pinnacle of individual successes there were no fails amongst the entire Upper Sixth and 86% of all passes were grades A*,A or B.



IGCSE- GCSEs

In this year’s IGCSE and GCSE examinations Uppingham’s pupils set a new record by smashing the percentage of A*s and A*As previously achieved at the School. That’s a gold medal by anyone’s standards!



More than a third of all entries were graded A* (39%) and more than 71% were A* or A. Individually, 24 pupils gained straight A*/A grades, 61 gained at least 8 A*/A grades (50% of the year group) and 119 gained at least eight GCSEs graded A*-C which constituted more than 98% of the entire year group.



What is Uppingham’s formula for success? The School’s central philosophy is about nurturing the whole person. Pupils are encouraged to develop intellectual curiosity, to question received wisdom, engage with serious subjects across a range of academic disciplines and to articulate their own thoughts.



What the School doesn’t provide is teaching by rote and instead pupils have to think deeply for themselves. The result is academic excellence which paves the way for successful applications to university and the character development of its pupils which helps prepare them intellectually and emotionally for their adult lives.



While the School is clearly successful in its academic approach, this isn’t wholly attributable to the skill and dedication of its teaching staff. The School particularly prides itself on the quality of its pastoral care. This creates an environment in which individual expression and intellectual curiosity can flourish alongside academic excellence.



2012 will be remembered for many things including the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the Olympic Games and also Uppingham School’s academic achievements.



