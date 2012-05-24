Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract Makes Web Provider a Winner

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Weight loss supplements can take the sting out of dieting by increasing dieters’ metabolism or helping to remove fat from ingested food. There are an incredible number of such supplements currently on the market, but a new entrant has been making waves: green coffee bean extract.



The extract works by concentrating the key chlorogenic acid found in unroasted green coffee beans to help break down fat and speed metabolism.



Green Coffee Pure is the most popular brand of the pure green coffee bean extract available online. Its website was recently launched and includes a range of high quality imagery, product information and multimedia testimonials to provide a portrait of its advantages to potential consumers.



The site is keen for new users to understand its credentials and reputation, offering a sixty day money back guarantee on the product and proudly displaying its better business bureau affiliation and A+ rating.



The site also shows a growing following on social media with over 1,600 fans currently on Facebook, with numbers increasing every day.



Green Coffee Pure also have an FAQ designed to brief those who might not have heard about the beneficial effects of the dietary supplement on the many advantages it holds, as well as the process by which it was developed and the way in which it works. They also offer a detailed guide of how to use the supplement safely for maximum effect, ensuring users get the best results from their purchase.



The featured video testimonials all attest to the products efficacy for real dieters who were moved to endorse the product after trying it.



Green Coffee Pure’s advanced formula is also broken down using high quality imagery and jargon-free, plain English explanations of what ingredients are used and how they help. The site makes a promise that no fillers are used, only active ingredients, which include African Mango, Green Tea Extract, Kelp, Apple Cider Vinegar, Grapefruit Extract and of course the famed Green Coffee Bean Extract.



A spokesperson was eager to emphasize the benefits, “As one TV doctor has said about green coffee bean extract, it really is a magic bean for weightloss. It starts to work without users having to make any drastic dietary changes, and one study showed it can lead to an increase in total weightloss of up to 10.5% compared with dieters not using the supplement.”



About Green Coffee Pure

Green Coffee Pure is an all natural weight lose supplement made in the USA. It was created to help you lose weight with no drastic lifestyle change. For more information please visit: http://greencoffeepure.com/