Pure-jobs.com - Job Board for International Jobs, Internships and Career Search

Abu Dhabi, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Pure-jobs.com is innovative in the sense that it combines an online job-board with connecting job seekers with recruiters and employers from a global prospective, two components which are highly popular in today job market. Purejobs has joined forces with indeed and simplyhired to broaden the possibilities. Purejobs has also adapted social networking such as Facebook and twitter to expand the opportunities.



The platform also has a blog section intended for networking and interacting with peers in the same country or with the same interests.



This database of global-minded high-potentials offers recruiters and employers a valuable and highly-effective recruiting tool for those seeking the best available global talent. Recruiters can post their job ads and search the purejobs database. Candidates fill in their profile, upload their CV or resume and select keywords which would make them easier to find for recruiters and employers alike.



Purejobs is following the trend of the globalization of the job market & aiming at a growing number of high-potentials with international ambitions and experience. This is now the time for sawy job seekers to search for international opportunities using the purejobs platform with the rise of developing economies means new markets and new jobs for those who can meet the challenges.



