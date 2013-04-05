Pure Leverage Launch by GVO Is More Successfull Than Anticipated

Sandy, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Joel Therien CEO and founder of GVO (Global Virtual Oppportunities) located in San Antonio, Texas recently launched a online tool suite called Pure Leverage. Pure Leverage consists of multiple tools that online marketers need in order to have a successful business marketing online.



The Pure Leverage marketing tool suite has grabbed the attention of many of the top online marketers which state that they are very pleased with the results. Russell Brunson founder of Dotcomsecretsx was quoted as saying "To date in just a few short months working the Pure Leverage system, I have made over $80,000 part time!"



Daegan Smith creator of many online businesses like The Home Based Business Agency, and Maximum Leverage, is working closely with Joel Therien and the Pure Leverage team to bring it's members the highest quality leads on the internet if they so choose to use this option. Daegan Smith also stated on a live online webinar that "I made over $26,000 in 3 days with this system."



The Pure Leverage Marketing tool suit provides a number of tools bundled into one system. By doing this it allows marketers to save money while having access to the most cutting edge tools on the market.



The Pure Leverage tool suit consists of a lead capture system, which allows marketers to immediately follow up with their leads automatically. A traffic generation system, a authority blog that members can access to bring traffic to there business via search engines. A video email service that makes it much easier to create a relationship with prospects. A live online meeting room similar to GoToMeeting for webinars and trainings, along with an elite coaching program hosted by many of the top names in the online marketing industry.



Pure Leverage tool suite marketing platform additionally offers it's users the opportunity to make 100% commissions on referrals to the system. This provides a additional income stream that allows business owners to scale their business and invest more money into advertisement.



The cost to access the Pure Leverage tool suit is $24.99 a month with the option to become a reseller for an additional cost of $19.95 which provides all the support and lifetime system updates. Pure Leverage also offers a $1 dollar trial period for one week.



For more information please visit: http://www.pureleveragecareer.com