Pure Leverage Now Enables Affiliates to Earn 100% Commission

Milton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- While many major online businesses provide cash bonuses to affiliates for selling their products, Pure Leverage is now providing 100% residual commission to affiliates. The new venture is part of an established 14-year old company known as Global Virtual Opportunities.



Pure Leverage, a new business model formed in March 2013 by the 14-year-old company, Global Virtual Opportunities, now provides affiliates with a payout of 100% commission, helping to boost their residual income. This business model is enabled by an online tool suite supporting business growth by generating leads and financial gain. The Pure Leverage Tools Suite is a set of products and services for those wanting to profit and have their online business last.



Most online organizations offer affiliates a payout of between 10-35%, based on percentages of the purchases made. Some provide discounts based on a points system. It is not uncommon for a company to develop its own unique rewards program that attracts attention among those looking to earn money. Popular affiliate-promoting businesses include Amazon.com, iTunes, Mac App Store, and others. The business model has been proven to be an effective way to market all sorts of products and services.



Unlike these well-known online establishments, Pure Leverage is offering a residual income opportunity built around its suite of online marketing tools; affiliates who jump on board will receive 100% of the commission price. Some affiliates marketing the product have already made as much as $25,000 per month, according to the company. The Pure Leverage Tools Suite includes many features for creating an effective and profitable online marketing campaign.



The suite includes a lead capture and auto responder system with a capacity for 10,000 subscribers. Allowing users to build a list of qualified leads, the system is designed for email campaigns to be set up automatically, complete with follow ups to turn more prospects into paying clients. A video service is also included. The system supports shooting and uploading of video quickly and provides the tools for inserting it into an email template. Multiple categories are supported, such as real estate or health and fitness.



Live Meeting Room, a communications tool supporting up to 100 attendees with the option for more with an upgrade, is also featured. This vital component of the suite bolsters the ability to build a team, train, and sell products. Users can even broadcast live if they wish. Video, audio, PowerPoint, pre-recorded video, and desktop content sharing are also supported by this versatile component of the system.



The Authority Blog, with pre-generated content and back link functionality, is another important part of the Pure Leverage Tools Suite. In addition, the full package comes with a coaching system showing how to integrate all of the tools into any type of business model and take advantage of the 100% commissions. For owners and affiliates of products, this means the goal of establishing a recurring income and having a consistent flow of cash as a reality.



Becoming an affiliate for the tools suite requires direct access to the marketing materials allowing one to generate sales and receive commissions. The process then follows the established rules for earning on the first month and consecutive months of selling the suite. With the earnings possible through the program, affiliates can earn a lucrative residual income and cash in on this versatile suite of online marketing tools.



The Pure Leverage Tools Suite is available now, and the affiliate program fully active. To learn more and take advantage of the opportunity, visit the product page at http://www.PureResiduals.com or see the promotional video featured on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kohg7aHh2m8.