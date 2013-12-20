Pure Nightclub Las Vegas New Years Eve 2014 Hosts NE-YO

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Many people are expected to commemorate the welcoming of 2014 at Pure especially since the venue has an unique ambiance that rises to meet the occasion, not unlike the city of Las Vegas at large. While Pure nightclub New Years Eve 2014 includes a 3 hour premium bar special for part of the evening, regular priced beverages will be available thereafter. Check out http://tiny.cc/PureNewYearsEve for additional event details and to purchase the all-access tickets.



The Pure Las Vegas New Years Eve 2014 fete is poised to be among the most fantastic NYE observance in all of Las Vegas. Celebrating the last evening of the year, Pure Nightclub will feature a boisterous party including libations, performances from NE-YO and music for all tastes. Party goers are sure to remain stimulated and entertained throughout the night as Pure Las Vegas New Years Eve takes place inside the infamous Caesars Palace.



The night will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 and will include admission and access to the intimate performance. Modern master of the American R&B scene, NE-YO will provide an electrifying start to the annual Pure Las Vegas New Years Eve 2014 celebration. Tickets are currently $100 plus tax for men and $50 dollars plus tax for women. This is a 21 and over festivity. Proper dress attire and valid photo ID are required.



Some of the highlights of Pure include an unparalleled view of the Las Vegas strip, 36,000 square feet, distinguished style and being known as a haven for celebrities. Past accolades for the Pure nightclub Las Vegas New Years Eve 2014 headquarters include "Las Vegas Mega-Club of the Year" by the 2011 Nightclub & Bar Awards and number one club in the country by E! Entertainment. Over the years, the combinations of world-class music with sumptuous post-show receptions have become a tradition at Pure and a festive way for attendees to get ready for the official turn of the calendar.



Ranked the 57th artist of the 2000s decade by Billboard, Shaffer Chimere Smith otherwise known as NE-YO, has thrilled audiences worldwide with his powerful live performances and eclectic mix of modern rhythm and blues and traditional Motown music. Although introduced to various aspects of the music industry, he developed a passion for songwriting from the very beginning of his career. With music so deeply rooted in his roots, a memorable occasion at Pure nightclub New Years Eve 2014 is a sure bet.



To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://lanewyearseve2014.cravetickets.com/events/PURE-Nightclub-New-Years-Eve-2014-16829



About Sheela Sharma

Sheela Sharma, a writer, entrepreneur and actress is one half of Glitz and Glam. Glitz & Glam is an LA based company that was founded in Detroit, Michigan by 2 actresses who came together to build a conglomerate business that specializes in various areas of entertainment, apparel, online promotions and consulting services. Pure Las Vegas New Years Eve is just one of many events promoted by the organization.



SOURCE: Sheela Sharma

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http://tiny.cc/PureNewYearsEve