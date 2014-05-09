Pure Nootropics to Release Optimal Choline Complex

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Pure Nootropics is releasing a unique blend in a Optimal Choline Complex, which helps balance brain chemicals for enhanced memory, mental focus, and neurological protection. Choline is a dietary precursor for 1 of 4 main neurotransmitters called acetylcholine, which is used for many functions including memory formation. While choline is found in eggs and broccoli, the best sources are organs, which few people eat.



While there are other choline supplements available, the Optimal Choline Complex uses CDP choline and alpha GPC, which are the two best sources for humans. Each has a unique set of benefits in addition to providing choline for the body.



“Studies show that CDP choline can improve focus for ADD patients and prevent Alzheimer's while alpha-GPC choline shows promise for increased human growth hormone and athletic performance. The Optimal Choline Complex brings the best of both worlds,” said Eric Balaster, the co-founder of Pure Nootropics.



Recent studies by the US National Library of Medicine National Institute of Health show that 90% or more of Americans are deficient in choline. Rather than eating beef liver, many people opt for choline supplements at health stores like Whole Foods Market or Trader Joes. Unfortunately, these well-known outlets only carry soy lecithin or choline bitartrate, which are not well-absorbed by humans.



For memory and neurological protection, both CDP choline and alpha Gpc are well researched. They can both prevent degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and senile dementia. Stroke victims can see tremendous improvements with these ingredients as well. Studies of healthy young adults by the US National Library of Medicine National Institute of Health conclude that CDP choline can improve mental energy, blood flow to the brain, and has a positive effect on mood. Alpha Gpc is an all natural ingredient that is “Generally Regarded as Safe” by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).



“Essentially, choline is a good fat that protects the body from potentially dangerous surges of electricity that course through it every day,” said famed doctor Eric Braverman, M.D in The Edge Effect. “Choline is so important to cognitive function.”



The Choline Complex from Pure Nootropics also includes the ingredients and quantities per capsule unlike many supplement companies. They hope to protect people from unknown ingredients and simplify the process of improving brain health.



About Pure Nootropics

Pure Nootropics is an Austin, TX based cognitive enhancement company dedicated to creating the most optimized minds. Using cutting edge smart drugs and ancient herbal traditions, they are improving the lives of people of all ages with a variety of disorders.