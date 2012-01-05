Pure Profit Plays Giving Away Free Sports Pick From Famous Las Vegas Handicapper, John Taylor

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2012 -- Las Vegas sports bookmaker John Taylor and pureprofitplays.com are announcing tonight’s nationally televised points spread winner. Betters can visit the website and get John’s own projected winner emailed to them with no hidden-fees or obligations.



When it comes to sports betting many people believe they can make easy money, but they quickly learn that it’s a difficult trade that takes years of experience and connections to finally become profitable. John Taylor learned this lesson the hard way too. His father, who was a well-known sports handicapper in New York, told him that the house always wins, and “no one will EVER beat the casinos.”



Despite his father’s warnings John set off to Las Vegas with the belief that he could turn the odds in his favor. He put in his time, built connections, learned the industry, and made hard work the cornerstone of his business.



In the mid-nineties John introduced a sophisticated software that brought his average up to 67%. In 2010 he was even able to push that number up to 71%- a highly respectable average in the industry.



Today John has turned his passion for sports betting into a highly successful sports handicapping service that that offers Vegas odds, betting tips as well as advice for picking winners for football, basketball, baseball and college sports.



It’s not often that a successful Vegas oddsmaker releases his secrets to the public. Fear of failure, especially that of others, is enough to stop most bookies dead in their tracks. But John is so confident in his time-tested system that he is offering his first time clients a 100% free pick with absolutely no commitments.



Betters can subscribe by email or call Pure Profit Plays at 1-800-971-3083 and get their free pick. John and his team will tell them who they themselves will be beating on tonight with their proven system. To learn more about John Taylor and Pure Profit Plays, or to grab a free pick, please visit: http://www.pureprofitplays.com/



About John Taylor and Pure Profit Plays

Pure Profit Plays Owner John Taylor has been handicapping sporting events for over 20 years. John has seen every possible outcome to wagering on sports. With a father who took action as a bookie in the New York area when growing up, he learned quickly that it's extremely hard to turn a profit at this game. After moving to Las Vegas in the 1980’s, and after a few years of visiting every sports book, he had several connections that fed him inside information. He then had a friend from MIT develop a computer program that would gather several thousand stats and trend reports to help predict daily sporting outcomes. Using his program & Vegas connections together, he formed an extremely effective betting tool! So effective that John has now been making a living on his predictions for over 15 years! So effective that John has been asked to help support the general betting public and release his plays to them. So that's what John is doing now.