Pure Skin by Maggie Adds a New Facial Honolulu Treatment, the Signature Rejuvenation Facial

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Pure Skin by Maggie®, a local boutique skin care Honolulu salon, just added a new treatment to their menu for clients – a Signature Rejuvenation Facial. Ideal for brides and those people preparing for any special event, the new facial Honolulu treatment restores glowing vitality and clarity for all ages and skin conditions.



Clients can choose between a 50 or 80 minute treatment; each designed to revitalize skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and sun damage caused by dryness and dead skin cells. The 50 minute session is a serum based treatment that simultaneously offers deep cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, and hydration, and leaves skin incredibly clean and smooth.



The longer 80 minute treatment combines all of the benefits of the Signature Rejuvenation Facial with Maggie’s distinctive LED Light Treatment, ensuring that skin is clear, radiant and hydrated. This unbelievably soothing light treatment delivers low, medium and high pulses on the face for a smoother, healthier complexion after only a single treatment. The Signature Rejuvenation Facial treatment offers increased circulation, diminished signs of aging, calmed and soothed skin irritations and inflammation, softened lines, faded spots, and improved skin tone ensure a radiant client, every time.



Developed and created by licensed and certified Aesthetician and owner of Pure Skin by Maggie®, Maggie Liu, the Signature Rejuvenation Facial is one of the best facials Honolulu.



According to Liu, “It is an excellent solution for any skin type (including hyper-sensitive), ethnicity or condition. Additionally, this relaxing treatment has the unique benefit of no downtime. After treatment, a person’s skin is left beautiful and they are able to resume their normal routine from the moment they step out of the salon.”



For those people looking for Honolulu day spas with a wide range of skin treatments and services, they can find what they need at Pure Skin by Maggie®. The spa features a large selection of treatments and products, from HydraFacials and Microcurrent Facials to rejuvenating peels and back treatments.



Whether a person is simply looking to improve upon their overall skin tone and complexion, or they are attending an event and need to enhance their skin’s glow, Pure Skin by Maggie® provides them with the revitalizing treatment they require.



For more information about the new Signature Rejuvenation Facial available from Pure Skin by Maggie®, visit http://www.pureskinbymaggie.com/



About Pure Skin by Maggie®

Created and owned by licensed and certified aesthetician, Maggie Liu, Pure Skin by Maggie® is one of Honolulu’s premier boutique skin care salons. After years of struggling with acne, Liu discovered that beauty starts from the inside out. As evidenced by her large following of loyal customers and outstanding Yelp reviews, Liu loves helping people find solutions to their skin problems and aims to improve not only their appearance, but also their lives.