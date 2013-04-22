Pureleverage.com Review - Is It a Scam or for Real

Schertz, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- PureLeverage is an online marketing system that lets its users market their business with great ease and flexibility. It is observed that businesses that opted for PureLeverage marketing system observed a 100% increase in profits. It is a powerful and dynamic internet suite tool that also pays 100% commission over hosted content. Other websites like Aweber, Amazon, Go To Meeting and Web Ex Pay do not pay commissions or a portion of earnings for the hosted content, no matter the quality or quantity or the amount of traffic one generates for them.



They pay only 10 % of the commission for the potential clients one gets them with no extra bonuses. Pure Leverage pays for every client not some measly 10% or 20% but 100% commission. When a service is being used, the clients are generating and by simply using their websites you are generating profit for them and they do not share it by any means. In contrast, Pure Leverage pays just for using their online powerful marketing tool with a 100% residual commission.



How to Get Paid 100% in Residual Commissions



It has a powerful profit pulling tool set, which ignites the potential of the business and takes the profits to new heights. It ignites the potential of the business and gets a huge amount of potential clients who are willing to buy and invest. Just by simply using Pure Leverage Marketing System you get an edge over your competition. Now, one can out smart their competition with so much ease and style unprecedented. One just has to opt in on the PureLeverage website and make use of the tools provided.



The tools include an Elite coaching system which trains the client into a marketing professional by providing critical knowledge about marketing tips and how to manage a team. It has an easy lead flow system with the proper directives for your advertisements, and has a built in function of building a list of up to 10,000 subscribers and a simple click and point system. It includes Video Email Service which automatically attaches promotional videos to emails and sends to the subscriber list which helps keep in touch with your clients or teammates. It has an authority blog function for the business. It has a turbo traffic generation tool which increases traffic on the business’s website up to 10 folds making the business reach farther into the social circles increasing the number of clients. Pure Leverage is a one stop complete business marketing solution.



Click Here to visit PureLeverage Official Site



About PureLeverage.com

PureLeverage is a powerful online marketing suite with a huge variety of tools and offers great deals. They have a well organized customer support unit which is helpful and active.



About Global Virtual Opportunities

Global Virtual Opportunities (GVO) owns and operates its complete infrastructure. There is absolutely no middle man when it comes to GVO! Our hosting and marketing systems are developed and implemented from servers in our new state-of-the-art Datacenter located in San Antonio, Texas.



MEDIA CONTACT

Company Name: Global Virtual Opportunities (GVO)

Email address: zyraaz@yahoo.com

Company Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA

Website Address: http://www.pureleverage.com/launch/ferrari?id=zyraaz