PureTungstenCarbide.com Introduces New Camo Wedding Rings

Sandwich, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- PureTungstenCarbide.com, located in Sandwich, MA, introduces its new black ceramic camo wedding rings to cater to the needs of hunters, army personnel and outdoorsmen.



According to the owner, David Mahler, they designed this ring to be the “best value camo ring available”. Unlike their larger competitor (titanium-buzz.com) who sells camo rings for as high at $325, PureTungstenCarbide.com is offering their camo wedding ring at $199.



Not only are they competing on the basis of price but quality as well. Titanium Buzz leaves their camo design exposed while PureTungstenCarbide.com has added a protective layer or resin over the camo inlay to help protect against scratching.



This new ring is made with zirconia-based black ceramic and fairs well on the mohs hardness scale at an impressive 8.7. To put that into perspective, diamonds, the hardest material, is a 10 while titanium is only a 6. What that means for their customers is they will be able to enjoy a beautiful black polished look for years to come without having to get it repolished at the jewelers every few months.



Tungsten Carbide was another metal that was considered for this new design but was turned down for two reasons: the added weight didn’t justify the marginal gain in strength and secondly the design was far superior using the black ceramic.



Another notable difference between PureTungstenCarbide.com and the competition is they keep their rings in stock. Compare that with having to wait 1 to 2 weeks before their competition even sends out the ring. Currently they are stocked with all half sizes ranging from 8.5 to 11 US.



For more information about their new camo ring visit Pure Tungsten Carbide.



Contact Information:

Pure Tunsten Carbide

www.puretungstencarbide.com

Sandwich, MA 02537

rings@puretungstencarbide.com