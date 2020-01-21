Purging Data Helps Removes Old Records as Well as Optimizes QuickBooks Performance

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Getting off to a fresh start may just be what is needed to start off on a clean slate and correctly.



QuickBooks Repair Pro is an innovative, industry-standard data recovery and data migration service provider to users of Intuit QuickBooks with over a decade of experience in the bookkeeping field.



The process of deleting data and other information from your QuickBooks file is called purging.You can do this by opening your QBO file, making sure you are on the dashboard or home page and changing the URL to include /purge company.



This procedure removes old records from your company data file to optimize performance. This process removes closed purchase orders, customer orders, and held documents, transaction documents based on date, including receipts, vouchers, inventory adjustments, transfer slips, and Time Clock records.



"Not only does this process help you start from scratch, but also allows for better performance. For a faster performing QuickBooks file, you can also choose to compress the data file so that it takes less hard disk space," John Rocha of QuickBooks Repair Pro said.



"Data can be deleted only if you are within the first 90 days of having set up your account. If your account has been setup for more than 90 days, you would need to cancel your current company and start a new company," he said.



Rocha added that once data is reset and entries are deleted, it cannot be restored nor reversed, stressing on the need to seek professional assistance rather than pay for costly mistakes.



About QuickBooks Repair Pro

QuickBooksRepairpro.com is a leading QuickBooks File Repair and Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion, QuickBooks Mac Repair, and QuickBooks SDK programming services provider in North America, serving thousands of business users all over the world. With over 20 years of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, QuickBooksRepairpro.com assists QuickBooks users and small businesses with a variety of services and work with the US, UK, Canadian, Australian (Reckon Accounts), and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks (PC and Mac platforms).



