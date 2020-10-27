Purging QuickBooks Data File for Optimized Performance

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The process of deleting data and other information from a QuickBooks file is called purging.



Setting up a QuickBooks file incorrectly would sometimes require data to be purged. "Rather than manually reversing every transaction, purging or erasing data and starting over may be easier," John Rocha, Technical Services Manager of E-Tech said.



"It is important to remember that the QuickBooks Online Company must be lesser than 90 days old and that everything entered into the company, including customers, transactions, and accounts will be lost."



If the 90 day period has elapsed, a new QuickBooks Online company would have to be started.



The process of purging removes old records from a data file to optimize performance. The process also removes closed purchase orders, customer orders, and held documents, transaction documents based on date, including receipts, vouchers, inventory adjustments, transfer slips, and Time Clock records.



"Not only does this process help you start from scratch, but also allows for better performance. For a faster performing QuickBooks file, you can also choose to compress the data file so that it takes less hard disk space," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



Rocha added that once data is reset and entries are deleted, it cannot be restored nor reversed, stressing on the need to seek professional assistance rather than pay for costly mistakes.



