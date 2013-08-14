Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Market to 2020 - Overcapacity and Declining Margins to Hinder Global Demand in the Short Term market report to its offering

Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Market to 2020 - Overcapacity and Declining Margins to Hinder Global Demand in the Short Term



Summary



"Purified Terephthalic Acid Global Market to 2020 - Overcapacity and Declining Margins to Hinder Global Demand in the Short Term" is an in-depth report focusing on the demand side of the global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends expected to affect global PTA demand in all major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting PTA demand in various regions. Global PTA demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, price, and competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level.



Scope



- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the PTA market for all the major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the PTA markets of all major countries in the respective regions worldwide

- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries

- Pricing forecasts and analysis for the major countries and regions

- PTA import and export trends in all the major countries

- Competitive landscape for the PTA market, for major regions and major countries



Reasons to buy



- An understanding of regional PTA market dynamics, through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis

- Detailed analysis at a country level, enabling the buyer to evaluate opportunities in emerging markets and quantify potential returns on investment

- A detailed understanding of the factors that are expected to affect the growth of the PTA market in different regions of the world

- An identification of the most attractive geographical locations, product segments and end-user applications, in order to increase business revenue

- Understanding of market dynamics and pricing differences between countries, which provides an insight into arbitrage opportunities in terms of trade across countries

- The ability to develop custom strategies, based on current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of PTA

- Advanced insight into each of the major markets, through detailed forecasts for demand, production and end-user analysis

- The ability to benchmark different geographies according to previous and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of PTA

- Gain knowledge regarding the market shares held by each of the major producers in the PTA market in different regions of the world



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139574/purified-terephthalic-acid-global-market-to-2020-overcapacity-and-declining-margins-to-hinder-global-demand-in-the-short-term.html

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