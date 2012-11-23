Puro Clean Offers Fire Restoration Services and Much More

Kitchener, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Fire restoration is both time consuming and costly. This damage may increase when home owners attempt to take on the process without professional help. Fire restorers are trained to deal with this situation and have the equipment needed to take the task on. Jason Reis of Puro Clean emphasizes the need to call in professionals although the cost may seem steep as this can save home owners money in the long run.



"Many factors play a role in how much one must pay after a fire has occurred in a structure. The method used to put the fire out, the types of materials burned and how long the fire burned are three that fire damage services must take into consideration when handling the restoration services," Mr. Reis explains. "Smoke damage must be determined along with water damage. Professionals are trained to classify fires and smoke damage after a disaster of this type."



"The sooner Puro Clean property damage experts start the restoration process, the better the results will be. Any metal fixtures can suffer permanent damage if they aren't treated promptly. Technicians understand the emotional trauma that results from a fire," Mr. Reis states. "To help mitigate damage, technicians are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to start this process. Thanks to state-of-the-art techniques and cleaning processes, item replacement is often not necessary. This reduces the overall cost of the fire."



To ensure home owners understand large loss cleanup services, technicians keep open lines of communication, Mr. Reis continues. "The technicians explain what can be saved and how this will be accomplished in terms everyone can understand. Work does not being until the home owner understands and is comfortable with the process that will take place. Home owners will also be told what to expect and what they can do to facilitate the process."



Necessary services may include air vent and duct cleaning or complete cleaning and sanitation. Smoke and odour removal is handled along with professional deodorization. Mr. Reis goes on to say, "Property will be handled with respect and steps will be taken to protect personal belongings as well as the floor. We treat each structure as if it were our own and the services we offer can reverse must of the effects of smoke and fire damage. Our goal is to make this trying time much less unpleasant."



About Puro Clean

PuroSystems Inc., founded in 1990, is an industry leader in restoration services. With the launch of Puro Clean, one of the fastest growing property damage remediation companies in North America, Puro Clean reaches out to help those most in need of emergency restoration services. Serving residential and commercial property owners in Canada and the United States, Puro Clean is available to help families and business recover from property damage and loss. Compassion, responsiveness and exceptional restoration service are three hallmarks of this company. Known as "The Paramedics of Property Damage, Puro Clean is available to assist with small and large fires.