Purple Cloud Entertainment Launches Kickstarter Project - G.A.M.E. Volume 1

Newburgh, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Ever wonder what it would be like to go inside an actual video game and play as yourself? This is the story of 3 friends who lived it. Be part of the G.A.M.E. (Graphical Avatar Manifestation Engine) story by pledging!



Purple Cloud Entertainment is a multimedia production company based out of Newburgh, NY and founded by longtime friends Brandon Weygant and Tyrell Cotton. Their first Kickstarter project is called G.A.M.E., an acronym for Graphical Avatar Manifestation Engine. It is a manga-styled comic set in a fictional Purple Cloud Universe. It is about three friends who join a game that allows them to enter the virtual world and live out their favorite video game genres. Their project will only be funded if at least $1,000 is pledged by Thursday Jun 20, 12:49pm EDT. For $1 pledge, you get a thank you on their website and this will be extended to any future hard copies of Volume 1 published. For $5 and up pledge, you get to become a minor character and become part of G.A.M.E. These funds will be used to hire several additional artists. This will allow PCE to enter full production with regular weekly releases. As of May 28, 2013, Purple Cloud Entertainment has raised 11% of their goal.



