Purple Heart Veteran Turned High Tech Ceo Heading to Colorado to Promote Veterans in Business

The Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs will be hosting an event on April 17, 2012 at the Innovation Pavilion located at 9200 East Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO from 5.30PM to 8.30PM. This event is designed to educate and mentor veterans on business growth. The keynote speaker for this event will be Tom Deierlein.



Deierlein is a graduate of West Point (1989) and has found success as a serial entrepreneur. He also works as an Airborne Ranger, is an active member of the Wounded Warrior project and helps others start a business as an angel investor. Tom Deierlein will be discussing his success at the upcoming Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs event and motivating others with his passion for business ethics and business development.



Tom Deierlein is a Purple Heart recipient and retired member of the U.S Army. He currently holds the title as the CEO and co-founder of ThunderCat Technology. This company specializes in data center solutions for the Federal government.



The upcoming event is titled “Why are Veterans Excellent Entrepreneurs?” and will feature several speakers and dinner. This is an opportunity for veterans to connect with others who are facing the same challenges and successes in business ownership. There will be other entrepreneurs, business owners and media at the event. Through this networking opportunity, attendees can learn more about how to implement their skillset in order to start, re-brand and grow a potential business. The cost of the event is $10.00 per person. Interested participants can register for the event through the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Eventbrite.com registration page.



About the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs

The Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs is an organization devoted to mentoring and promoting veteran entrepreneurs. The company engages its members in a variety of business growth opportunities. The upcoming event is one of many that are planned this year to help veterans understand the benefits of becoming a business owner. More information is available at http://www.trepvets.com. For more information on the Military Veteran Startup event featuring Tom Deierlein, contact Daniel McCoy via email at Daniel.mccoy@trepvets.com.