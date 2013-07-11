Purple Kitty Announces the Addition of New Coloring Pages for Kids to PurpleKittyYarns.com

Oswego, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Finding activities to keep kids busy during the summer break can be a challenge, and doing that on a budget can be even more so. Purple Kitty is a website (www.purplekittyyarns.com) loaded with free craft patterns and vintage and restored pattern books that also has a kids activity section that’s sure to keep little ones entertained for hours. Purple Kitty’s owner announced the site has added new coloring pages for kids featuring state flags for all 50 US states to the array of coloring categories already on the site.



Purple Kitty’s “Fun for Kids” section includes lots of free, downloadable activities just for children. Unlike many other sites for kids that feature action-packed, interactive games and content, Purple Kitty is a throwback to more traditional times when toys and games were simpler. “I am drawn to the toys and games that gave me joy and pleasure during the long days of my childhood, perhaps, or maybe because the cost of batteries that need replacing is just getting to me,” commented Debi Geroux, the site’s owner.



Purple Kitty’s free coloring pages include fun and educational categories from holidays and sports to US presidents, animals and butterfly coloring pages. Under the kids’ puzzles section, visitors will find dot-to-dots, mazes, hidden pictures, crosswords and other puzzles for kids.



The site also includes an extensive collection of paper dolls patterns that are a particular passion for Geroux. “Sadly, I believe the art of paper dolls has faded away, as I don't see them around as much as when I was younger, but as I come across them, I will definitely share them as my mother had done for me,” she said. “I know by instinct that any little girl will absolutely find complete enjoyment when she starts to play with paper dolls, at least as much as, if not more, than I had.”



Purple Kitty also includes free crafts, games, origami instructions and jokes and riddles just for children. Everything on the site is easy for parents or even kids themselves to download.



About Purple Kitty

Debi Geroux founded Purple Kitty to share kids’ activities and public domain materials online. It has become her passion and she has created several other websites to further that goal. For more information or to access the free patterns and downloads, please visit: http://purplekittyyarns.com