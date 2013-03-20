PurpleShampoo.org Aims to Restore Vibrancy and Color to Anyone's Hair with Purple Shampoo

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Human hair is one of the most difficult things to keep looking good. Every week, people spend hours dying, styling, and cutting their hair in order to make sure it looks perfect. And unfortunately, despite all of this effort, hair can still become unruly and lose its color.



Hair loses its color through aging and sunlight, among other things. And one new hair care product has been gaining a lot of attention for solving each of these problems. That solution is called purple shampoo. At PurpleShampoo.org, visitors will learn everything they need to know about the product which is designed to restore color and vibrancy to anybody’s hair.



A spokesperson for PurpleShampoo.org explained how the shampoo works:



“Purple shampoo, also known as silver shampoo, uses the power of color blending technology to balance out the color of our hair. As the name suggests, purple shampoo is a purple-colored shampoo that gets washed into our hair in order to neutralize the brassy yellow color that hair takes on when exposed to sunlight. Purple shampoo can also be used to improve the hue and coloring of silver hair.”



Since purple and yellow are at opposite ends of the color spectrum, washing purple shampoo into the hair balances out the faded yellow tones that are created through sun damage. As the purple neutralizes the brassy yellow color, hair is restored to its former glory. The same effect goes to work on white or silver-colored hair.



Purple shampoo isn’t designed for everyone. After all, not everybody’s hair takes on a brassy yellow hue in sunlight. The product will be particularly useful to natural blondes or anyone with color-treated blonde hair or blonde highlights. Men and women with silver or grey hair will also benefit from the product.



At the PurpleShampoo.org website, visitors will learn exactly how purple shampoo works and why it’s such a powerful product. The website also features other articles about hair care, including a blog post about the best sulfate free shampoo. Sulfate free shampoo is specifically designed to reduce frizziness and hair loss while improving the color of the hair.



The site also discusses the best types of purple shampoo, including in-depth reviews of specific brands and recommendations for purple conditioners. This information is designed to help anyone make sun-damaged or faded hair as vibrant as possible.



About PurpleShampoo.org

PurpleShampoo.org features details about a hair care product called purple shampoo. Purple shampoo aims to reverse the effects of sun damage and aging in hair by neutralizing lighter colors. For more information, please visit: http://www.purpleshampoo.org