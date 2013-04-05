Purpose Driven Chiropractic, Eagle ID "Best Chiropractor" Announces Ladies Night at New Office

Eagle, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Dr. Christie Hafer of Purpose Driven Chiropractic the “Best Chiropractor” in Eagle, ID Announces Ladies Night at Their New Office and Would Like to Invite You to Help Celebrate.



As Eagle ID “Best Chiropractor” Purpose Driven Chiropractic’s Dr. Christie Hafer will be having a special Ladies Night this Friday, April 5 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM to celebrate the recent Grand Opening of their new office located at 1155 E. Winding Creek Dr., Eagle, Idaho, 83616.



Drs. Hafer have put together a great evening for all the Ladies and stated, “This is a FREE evening of pampering, socializing, education, and fun! Enjoy Food, Wine, Massage, Acupuncture, Beauty, Hair and Spa Tips and Prizes! Please RSVP to Our Ladies Night on our Facebook page or call (208) 514-2092. Facebook RSVP’s also Get an Entry Into Our iPad Give Away Promotion”.



As part of their effort as “Best Chiropractor” in Eagle, ID, Purpose Driven Chiropractic will be joined by other vendors including; Dr. Laura Glenn: Treasure Valley Natural Medicine; Desiree Dodson: Eagle Day Spa; Heather Bergstrom: Vitality Acupuncture; Brian Mitchell: Fitness Together; Ari Carlson: Arbonne International; Tammara Heron: doTERRA Essential Oils; Kristin Cota: Modern Woodmen Financial; Claire Fenton: ASEA.



Guests of Purpose Driven Chiropractic, Eagle ID’s “Best Chiropractor”, will be able to empower themselves in physical fitness, holistic healthcare, natural healing, sound mind and body, and financial peace. There will also be relaxing massage as well as beauty tips and secrets revealed in the comfort of friends. They hope this will be a night to remember of fun, food, drink and a lot of great conversation catching up with everyone.



Purpose Driven Chiropractic can be reached at the office by phone at 208-514-2092



Web Site: http://www.purposedrivenchiro.com



Purpose Driven Chiropractic

Dr. Christie Hafer

1155 E. Winding Creek Dr.

Eagle, Idaho 83616

Email: office@purposedrivenchiro.com