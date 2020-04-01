Pursue a Career in Beauty and Wellness with Make-Up Courses from London College of Beauty Therapy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- One of the most prestigious private beauty and fitness colleges in the London, London College of Beauty Therapy offers make-up courses for students who want to make their career in the make-up industry. The college offers full-time makeup training courses along with part-time courses, starting all year round with a range of flexible dates and times to meet your needs. All of their make-up courses are designed to give you the fundamental overview and skills of the makeup industry.



They offer a variety of make-up courses ranging from bridal makeup and business, fashion to TV, film, entertainment, fashion, and beauty industries. The make-up artistry training courses at The LCBT are taught by industry-leading professionals who have years of industry experience, allowing students to make their career in the thriving make-up industry. Once qualified, students are supported onto higher education or employment through the close links that LCBT's in-house job shop has established with key employers in the industry.



A representative of LCBT talked about their make-up courses, "All of our make-up programmes are completely flexible, offering certificate & diploma courses, short and advanced courses and apprenticeships. All courses consist of knowledge and information which balance skill and craft development, event and production experience and industry placements coinciding with academic study. There are continual start dates throughout the year with groups enrolling daily at peak times, and with the option of daytime, evening and weekend courses, to enable both funded and non-funded students to find a course to suit them."



London College of Beauty Therapy is the leading college specialising in Beauty Therapy, Beauty Retail, Hair and Media Makeup, Hairdressing, Advanced Aesthetics, Advanced Epilation and Fitness courses. The college has gained the Centre of Vocational Excellence for Retail and Beauty and Holistic Care. It also holds the Training Quality Mark, the Matrix Standard and the Leadership and Management Standard, and has won numerous awards for training and excellence.



About London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT)

Founded by Eileen Cavalier OBE in 1995, the London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT) offers a wide range of courses short specialist courses such as Beauty Therapy, Beauty Retail, Hair and Media Makeup, Hairdressing, Advanced Aesthetics, Advanced Epilation and Fitness.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lcbt.co.uk/



