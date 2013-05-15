Push Button for Launches to Provide Debt Consolidation and Relief for Those Caught in Debt

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Debt consolidation is increasingly necessary, as the economic downturn sees more people put under mounting financial strain. The difficulty comes when those who need it most know the least about how to achieve it, and are then forced into inescapable situations where they may lose their home and possessions. Push Button For Payday Loan Consolidation is a new website dedicated to turning the tables on predatory lenders offering free consultations that advise people struggling with their debts on the options available to them.



The site offers three main solutions, including debt settlement, bankruptcy and payday loan debt settlement, and gives information, advice and guidance on each solution. Each course of action is accompanied with detailed explanations so consumers can gain an understanding of which option may best suit their needs.



Those who go to Push Button for debt settlement will find a summary of the concept combined with a breakdown of where this particular methodology can be best employed. There are six key circumstances which can merit debt settlement, and these are detailed before approaches are suggested so users can begin the process for themselves.



A spokesperson for Push Button For explained, “What we offer is the opportunity for individuals to arm themselves with knowledge and get free guidance on how to proceed in a variety of debt management solutions. We base any recommendations we make on the specific circumstances of the individual and bankruptcy, consolidation and resettlement are all under consideration as means by which for people to get their financial lives back under their control. Our website is designed to be clean, direct and easy to use, giving a summary of each of the key methods people can use to take control of their debts while offering our contact details so that people can speak to someone directly about their specific circumstances.”



