Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Push To Talk Telemedicine And M-Health Convergence: Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 To 2019



Push to Talk Telemedicine and M-Health Market Convergence Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 791 pages, 278 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the push to talk is used inside telemedicine systems and m-health initiatives as a way to implement ruggedized handset communications for all clinicians.



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Tele-medicine and M-health PTT push to talk device market driving forces relate to an overall trend toward clinical reimbursement addressing mobile health initiative for chronic conditions. This trend promises to become prevalent as people learn how to keep themselves healthier. Healthy behaviors such as exercise, good diet and stress management have the potential to reverse aging on a molecular level and partly restore the vitality of a person's cells.



Healthy lifestyle choices can increase the length of DNA sequences found at the end of a person's chromosomes. This shift toward wellness has stimulated the need for better communication between clinicians and patients. New sensor technology creates the opportunity for monitoring and for alerts to be send to and from at risk people who are exercising.



PTT telemedicine markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the existing telemedicine systems merge with the smart phone systems of engagement to provide a way to improve clinical care delivery to patients with chronic disease, decreasing hospitalizations and visits to the emergency room. There is a convergence of telemedicine and m-health as the patients become more responsible for their own care delivery and their own health.



There is a convergence of telemedicine and m-health as the patient uses push to talk devices in telemonitoring situations where the sensor data is transmitted to a facility, encouraging the patient to become more responsible for their own care delivery and their own health. Push to talk devices are more rugged than ordinary smart phones and are used in transport situations inside the hospital and in ambulances.



Healthcare patient, physician, and facility decision support markets are forecast based n the broad availability of smartphones combined with the IBM Watson technology that Watson offers Interactive Care Insights for Oncology. The cognitive systems use insights gleaned from the deep experience of Memorial Sloan-Kettering clinicians. Watson is positioned to permit clinicians to provide individualized treatment.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the telemedicine market research study, "Telemedicine push to talk PTT markets are evolving as smart phone devices find more uses during patient transport. During emergency transport, sensors can provide monitoring that has not previously been available. Differential diagnostic tools support differential tele-medical treatment. The decision process take into account clinical findings form the home monitoring devices and from symptoms verbally communicated in a clinical services implementation."



Market Participants



- Advocate Home Health

- Aerotel Medical Systems

- AMAC / Lifecomm

- American Heart Association (AHA)

- American TeleCare

- American Telemedicine Association

- Apple

- AT&T

- Athens Regional Home Health In-Home Telemonitoring Services

- Aurora Health Care

- Authentidate Holding

- Axon

- Bayer AG / Bayer HealthCare

- Biotronik

- Bosch Group

- Cardiocom

- Care Innovations / Intel® / GE

- Columbia University

- Connections365

- Continua

- Debiotech

- Debiotech and STMicroelectronics

- Evident Health Services

- FuzeBox

- Gemalto / Cinterion

- Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services (HCS)

- Honeywell

- Infopia

- Johns Hopkins Launch Home Telemonitoring Education Initiative

- JSC CEM Technology

- Kiwok

- LG

- LifeMasters

- Logitech / LifeSize

- McKesson

- MedApps

- Medtronic

- Montefiore / CMO

- National Committee for Quality Assurance

- Nonin Medical, Inc.

- Partners Healthcare

- Philips

- Polycom



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Both tele-medicine and m-health contribute to healthcare delivery in the home. M-health will surely be delivered over the smart phone. Tele-medicine is evolving toward smart phone device delivery as well. The cost of tele-medicine for the US veterans administration is $1,600 per patient per annum. This is substantially less than other NIC programs and nursing home care which can easily run to $100,000 per annum. VHA's experience is that an enterprise-wide home tele-medicine implementation is an appropriate and cost-effective way of managing chronic care patients in both urban and rural settings.



Chronic disease conditions are best treated early on when there is a change in patient condition and an early intervention can make a difference. It is even better to treat them in a wellness treatment environment before there are indications of chronic disease, before symptoms develop, by addressing lifestyle issues early on.



Telemedicine delivered on proprietary devices is becoming obsolete. Kyocera is the market leader in push to talk phones for telemedicine. The Honeywell / Samsung strategic alliance represents the smart phone model that works. Telemedicine market analysis indicates that the price points are way below device costs and that companies are seeking to gain market share by working with clients.



Telemedicine push to talk PTT dedicated device and software markets at $214 million in 2012 are anticipated to reach $4.4 billion by 2019. M-Health markets related to telemedicine at $1.4 billion are anticipated to reach $1.5 trillion by 2019 due to the leveraging of 8.5 billion smart phones and 5 billion connected tablet devices all over the world.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



- Kyocera

- Samsung



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Push to Talk Telemedicine and M-Health Market Convergence Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 791 pages, 278 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the push to talk is used inside telemedicine systems and m-health initiatives as a way to implement ruggedized handset communications for all clinicians.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178992



Worldwide Tele-medicine and M-health PTT push to talk device market driving forces relate to an overall trend toward clinical reimbursement addressing mobile health initiative for chronic conditions. This trend promises to become prevalent as people learn how to keep themselves healthier. Healthy behaviors such as exercise, good diet and stress management have the potential to reverse aging on a molecular level and partly restore the vitality of a person's cells.



Healthy lifestyle choices can increase the length of DNA sequences found at the end of a person's chromosomes. This shift toward wellness has stimulated the need for better communication between clinicians and patients. New sensor technology creates the opportunity for monitoring and for alerts to be send to and from at risk people who are exercising.



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