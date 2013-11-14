Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Push to Talk Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 market report to its offering

Worldwide Tele-medicine and M-health PTT push to talk device market driving forces relate to an overall trend toward clinical reimbursement addressing mobile health initiative for chronic conditions. This trend promises to become prevalent as people learn how to keep themselves healthier. Healthy behaviors such as exercise, good diet and stress management have the potential to reverse aging on a molecular level and partly restore the vitality of a person's cells.



Healthy lifestyle choices can increase the length of DNA sequences found at the end of a person's chromosomes. This shift toward wellness has stimulated the need for better communication between clinicians and patients. New sensor technology creates the opportunity for monitoring and for alerts to be send to and from at risk people who are exercising.



PTT telemedicine markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the existing telemedicine systems merge with the smart phone systems of engagement to provide a way to improve clinical care delivery to patients with chronic disease, decreasing hospitalizations and visits to the emergency room. There is a convergence of telemedicine and m-health as the patients become more responsible for their own care delivery and their own health.



There is a convergence of telemedicine and m-health as the patient uses push to talk devices in telemonitoring situations where the sensor data is transmitted to a facility, encouraging the patient to become more responsible for their own care delivery and their own health. Push to talk devices are more rugged than ordinary smart phones and are used in transport situations inside the hospital and in ambulances.



Healthcare patient, physician, and facility decision support markets are forecast based n the broad availability of smartphones combined with the IBM Watson technology that Watson offers Interactive Care Insights for Oncology. The cognitive systems use insights gleaned from the deep experience of Memorial Sloan-Kettering clinicians. Watson is positioned to permit clinicians to provide individualized treatment.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the telemedicine market research study, "Telemedicine push to talk PTT markets are evolving as smart phone devices find more uses during patient transport. During emergency transport, sensors can provide monitoring that has not previously been available. Differential diagnostic tools support differential tele-medical treatment. The decision process take into account clinical findings form the home monitoring devices and from symptoms verbally communicated in a clinical services implementation."



Both tele-medicine and m-health contribute to healthcare delivery in the home. M-health will surely be delivered over the smart phone. Tele-medicine is evolving toward smart phone device delivery as well. The cost of tele-medicine for the US veterans administration is $1,600 per patient per annum. This is substantially less than other NIC programs and nursing home care which can easily run to $100,000 per annum. VHA's experience is that an enterprise-wide home tele-medicine implementation is an appropriate and cost-effective way of managing chronic care patients in both urban and rural settings.



Chronic disease conditions are best treated early on when there is a change in patient condition and an early intervention can make a difference. It is even better to treat them in a wellness treatment environment before there are indications of chronic disease, before symptoms develop, by addressing lifestyle issues early on.



Telemedicine delivered on proprietary devices is becoming obsolete. Kyocera is the market leader in push to talk phones for telemedicine. The Honeywell / Samsung strategic alliance represents the smart phone model that works. Telemedicine market analysis indicates that the price points are way below device costs and that companies are seeking to gain market share by working with clients.



Telemedicine push to talk PTT dedicated device and software markets at $214 million in 2012 are anticipated to reach $4.4 billion by 2019. M-Health markets related to telemedicine at $1.4 billion are anticipated to reach $1.5 trillion by 2019 due to the leveraging of 8.5 billion smart phones and 5 billion connected tablet devices all over the world.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



Kyocera



Samsung



Market Participants



Advocate Home Health



Aerotel Medical Systems



AMAC / Lifecomm



American Heart Association (AHA)



American TeleCare



American Telemedicine Association



Apple



AT&T



Athens Regional Home Health In-Home Telemonitoring Services



Aurora Health Care



Authentidate Holding



Axon



Bayer AG / Bayer HealthCare



Biotronik



Bosch Group



Cardiocom



Care Innovations / Intel® / GE



Columbia University



Connections365



Continua



Debiotech



Debiotech and STMicroelectronics



Evident Health Services



FuzeBox



Gemalto / Cinterion



Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services (HCS)



Honeywell



Infopia



Johns Hopkins Launch Home Telemonitoring Education Initiative



JSC CEM Technology



Kiwok



LG



LifeMasters



Logitech / LifeSize



McKesson



MedApps



Medtronic



Montefiore / CMO



National Committee for Quality Assurance



Nonin Medical, Inc.



Partners Healthcare



Philips



Polycom



ProConnections, Inc.



REACH Health, Inc.



RS TechMedic BV



Samsung Apple



Sandata Technologies, Inc.



Selected Providers for Emergency Medical Care Monitoring



Shield Association



STMicroelectronics



TeleAtrics™



TouchPointCare



Trifecta Technologies



Tunstall Healthcare Group



University of Houston



Verizon Partners Healthcare



Verizon Technologies



Veteran's Administration (VA)



VIDAVO S.A



Vidyo



Virtual Health



Visiting Nurse Service Veteran's Administration (VA)



Viterion



Vodafone



VRI



Wellpoint NoninA&D Engineering / A&D Medical



Windstream



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