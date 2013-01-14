Put-in-Bay, Ohio Teams with Lead to Conversion for SEO and Social Media

Middleburg Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Put in Bay, Ohio, a beautiful island village destination in Lake Erie, is excited to announce its new endeavor to increase tourism and reservations with Lead to Conversion, an Ohio-based search engine optimization and social media marketing company.



Put-in-Bay is a pristine island community offering a wide range of options and activities for all types of visitors.



Couples and families looking to relax and unwind can lounge poolside, take out a boat and go fishing, or enjoy shopping and other local attractions. The village is a great choice for family vacations, weddings, holiday get-togethers, romantic stays, reunions and other events.



Meanwhile groups of friends looking to experience a bit of vacation thrill and excitement are in luck as well. Put-in-Bay is great for college getaways, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and celebrations of all kinds.



There are more than a dozen pubs and bars in Put-in-Bay, along with many more restaurants, as well as water sports and rentals of all varieties, from the perfect party boat to jet skis, and more.



"Anybody who doesn't know about Put-in-Bay and its great accommodations, fishing, recreation and idyllic surroundings has been missing out, which is why the village is so excited to begin attracting more and more fresh faces," said Paul Jeris of Put In Bay.



"Put-in-Bay is already a wonderful destination, making the job a simple one -- driving more traffic to its key websites, and converting that traffic into completed reservations," said Sean Bolton, co-founder and CEO of Lead to Conversion.



There are many high quality lodging, rental and accommodation choices on Put In Bay, including the Island Club, and Bay Lodging Resort. Island transportation is fun and low-key with golf carts, bicycles and taxi service, and getting to the island is quick and easy via ferry service



Events are planned all throughout the year, and there's never a bad time to book a trip to Put-in-Bay.



Visitors interested in seeing what Put in Bay has to offer as a wonderful getaway destination are encouraged to visit PutinBay.com or VisitPutinBay.org.



About Put in Bay, Ohio

Put in Bay is the only incorporated village on South Bass Island, located in Lake Erie just 12 miles from its south shore and close to ferry service at Port Clinton and Sandusky. It's an ideal destination for recreation and tourism, and is a nearby escape that feels like it's a world apart. From world class fishing and water recreation, to great accommodation for couples or groups of all sizes, there's something for everyone at Put-In-Bay. For all of the latest news and events, more information on accommodations and recreation, and more, visit PutinBay.com or VisitPutinBay.org.



About Lead to Conversion, LLC

Lead to Conversion was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. The unique LTC approach was clear from the start: to provide comprehensive, holistic search engine optimization and online marketing strategy for regional, local and niche companies who need high quality results at accessible prices. More information on the company can be found at LeadtoConversion.com, or by calling 855.4.SEOLTC.