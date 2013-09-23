Put to Light Solution by Pcdata USA at IBIE Show Featured in PerishableNews

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- In two weeks, Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE); from October 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada at booth #4724. PerishableNews noted that more than 20,000 baking professionals from every segment of the grain-based market will attend North America’s largest, most comprehensive trade event of the year. The Baking Expo brings it all together, connecting a record number of industry buyers and sellers with the technology, resources and opportunities they need to maximize their success.



Marc Braun, President of Pcdata USA, commented, “Naturally Pcdata will be exhibiting at International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2013 in Las Vegas this year. Not only is our logistics automation solutions are ideally suited for the baking industry, in fact our main product Distrib was first developed for the baking industry over 25 years ago. With well over a 100 Put-to-Light installations we are by far the largest logistics automation supplier in the baking industry in North America. We’re very excited to be showing off our brand new Distrib XE Put-to-Light solution, specifically developed for those bakeries servicing less than 100 routes / customers.”



The industry's largest conference puts new information, expert strategies and today's best practices at your disposal. Focused topical coursework will include:



- Baking Technology

- Food Safety and Security

- Business Management

- Decorating & Baking Techniques



About PerishableNews.com

PerishableNews.com is an outlet for news about all the perishable categories typically featured in a retail store such as bakery, dairy, deli, floral, meat & poultry, produce, and seafood. Additionally, PerishableNews.com covers top-level events in retail and foodservice that are of special interest to a Senior VP of Perishables at a supermarket or other retail chain or a top executive at a foodservice chain operator or distributor.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow.



Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Jennifer Grimley

North American Bakery Solutions Manager

jennifer.grimley@pcdatainc.com

860-247-8353