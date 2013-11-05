Putting You Ahead of Your Competition Every Time - www.grantsellers.co.uk

Dorset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The Business Bootcamp Dorset hosted by Grant Sellers is a compact seminar designed specifically for business owners wanting to project their business into the 21st century! It will demonstrate exactly what they need to do to change, run and grow a business in this fast moving economy. The sessions are interactive and informative at the same time. Exploration of both new and vetted business ideas to build businesses as well other important topics will be discussed.



This Business Bootcamp Dorset will cover:



- The only four ways to grow ones business!

- Getting paid on time, every time

- 10 Golden Nuggets

- 6 star customer service

- Niche marketing

- Finding ones “WHY”

- What’s the difference that makes the difference?

- Windows of opportunity



Everyone in business experiences challenges and faces ups and downs periodically. Business Bootcamp Dorset is an engaging and inspirational half-day seminar that will show participants how to achieve that elusive long term success for their business by following time tested ideas. It’s a practical session that will give them a new insight and approach to the basics of managing and growing a business. Important topics such as how to get paid more quickly, effective systems and planning, how to make more profitable sales, consistent service quality, and ideas which have proved successful will be explained. Participants will discover how to get an edge on the competitors at this exclusive live event. To know more about the Business Bootcamp, have a quick peek here



“It was a unique experience; I was motivated and inspired to take on more and change the way I view my business. I have been struggling to fuse more in my business for less. This Business Bootcamp helped me do it. This year too, I can’t wait to learn more things!!” Claire Smith, Dorset.



About Grant Sellers

Grant Sellers is a firm of Chartered Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisers based in Verwood, Dorset. Offering a comprehensive range of services, Grant Sellers, specialise in the areas of accounts, tax compliance and tax advice, audit, bookkeeping services and banking advice. The Business Bootcamp Dorset will take place at The Village, De Vere Village Urban Resorts, Bournemouth on November 7th 2013.



Media Contact:-

Name: - Guy Baker

Phone Number:- 07955 053 922

Email ID:- guy@rectoryfarm.biz