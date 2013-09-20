Puzzle Maker Releases Free Customizable Word Search Generator Software

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Word searches are a fun way for children and adults alike to identify words they know from a field of seemingly randomly generated letters. The words that pop out to different people can provide a fun viral game to play on Facebook that can tell users about their friends’ personalities, or can provide an educational tool to assess the reading level of developing children. This versatile tool is however difficult to make manually. Puzzle Maker specialize in taking the hassle out of making puzzles and have now released a free word search maker that generates them based on user input.



The free software can be downloaded from the puzzle maker website and installed in minutes to begin creating word searches, using customizable terms and in a wide variety of sizes that can be adjusted to create different difficulties. The software comes with an unlimited license and can be used to generate as many word searches as users might need.



The software even comes with a comprehensive help section to aid users in getting the best out of the features, with technical support and creative inspiration. The software is fully compatible with all windows versions from XP onwards.



A spokesperson for Puzzle Maker explained, “The word search puzzle maker automatically creates a word search by simply asking the user what words they would like to input, between one and twenty one different words, then correlates them to overlap where appropriate and fills the rest of the table with random letters. This allows you to make your own word search quickly and easily, and because it’s free, there’s no reason not to get started right away!”



About Puzzle Maker

Puzzle maker offers a wide variety of free software for creating different puzzles. The Free Word Search Puzzle Maker is a simple, easy to use software divided into three sections: Words, Words Search and Help. Users can introduce up to 21 words in a table, and these will be used to generate the puzzle. The word search displays a 15x15 grid of letters with the rest of the grid is filled with random letters, so there is a very large pool of boards to randomly choose from. For more information, please visit: http://www.puzzlemaker.biz/