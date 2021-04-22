Puzzle-Math: An Educational Puzzle Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Saint-Paul-de-LIle-Aux-Noix, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Puzzle-Math is an inspiring new educational puzzle based on simple mathematics and is designed especially for the children with learning difficulties. The puzzle is created by a Canadian parent of children with learning disabilities and will help them understand simple and basic mathematical problems that arise in everyday life. To introduce this project to the world, its creators have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"Children with learning difficulties, lack of tools to enable them to learn quickly and to be able to practice their mathematics regularly." Said Bobby Lamarre, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "The goal is to create tools that capture everyone's attention with vibrant colors to help them keep the focus." He added. According to Bobby, one of the long-term goals of this project are to develop tools that make it easier to learn numbers, additions, subtractions, and even more advanced concepts of mathematics.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/puzzle-math/puzzle-math-outils-apprenti-apprentice-tools and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 13,100 and the creators of this project are offering these puzzles as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



