PV2 Float Leading in Renewable Energy Engineering Projects

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Renewable energy engineering projects tend to be a hotbed for innovation with some of the most talented minds in the world focused on finding new ways to generate cleaner power. Solar has long been a great source of renewable energy but there have also been challenges, such as securing enough land for the solar PV design and systems that are required to generate the energy that we need. Now, a new era in renewable energy engineering projects is dawning as engineers start to look at how to do this on water. A new partnership, called PV2 Float, has been put together to look at floating solar PV, analyzing whether this might be a cost-effective way forward, as well as identifying technical requirements and the ecological impact of this approach. The PV2 Float project will run over three years and is designed to show how it's possible for organizations to expand their solar capacity without taking up any extra land space to do it.



LVI Associates understands that talent drives growth, whether that's in an area like renewable energy engineering projects or the other fields for which the firm is now a leading specialist recruiter. These include construction, forensics, power, transportation and building services. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are employed by the talented team at the firm to help provide specialist support for recruitment across all areas of engineering and infrastructure. LVI Associates has supported a broad spectrum of businesses looking to secure resilience through recruiting skilled individuals, from agile start-ups to well-known international engineering and infrastructure companies. The firm also works with talented people who are looking to take a positive next step in their career, securing key connections that are beneficial for both parties and providing peace of mind that the hiring process is in safe hands. The firm has focused on streamlining its approach to hiring to make it more efficient and effective across the sector.



LVI Associates is not just a leading specialist recruiter in engineering and infrastructure in the USA - with a reach that extends to New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco - but is also a pioneer in this industry internationally too. The firm is part of a robust and extensive international network and is the go-to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. Internally, the focus is on putting forward the best team to provide unparalleled support to both individuals and organizations. This has meant dedicating resources to ongoing training for the firm's passionate consultants, as well as ensuring that they have access to best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The end result is a motivated and skillful team with a great depth of industry insight and a broad international reach. There are many different opportunities available via LVI Associates in the USA today, in renewable energy engineering projects and beyond. These include: Civil Construction Project Engineer, Low-Voltage Designer, Senior Associate [Technology] and Senior Estimator/Estimating Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.