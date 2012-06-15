PVC Doors Outlines Home Improvements Trends for 2012

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- This week, PVCDoors outlines the facts behind a recent report which asked homeowners about their properties in the UK and the home improvements they would like to carry out. Helping homeowners make those changes, PVC Doors offers a free service which looks to find the lowest prices on quality installations across the country.



According to the report, more than 80% of people in the UK would like to make changes to their homes. Whether it be fixing appliances or installing new windows and doors, there are many ways in which homeowners want to make improvements and PVCDoors reveals all.



As people continue to feel the squeeze, companies across the country offer their advice on the most lucrative ways to do so. Top of the list is making home improvements to the home which will not only help save money on bills but also help with energy efficiency and thus, reduce carbon footprint.



Amongst the reasons to make changes is to make the home more energy efficient, but number one reason why many are looking to improve their homes is to improve the look inside and out. At the bottom of the list is ways of making the home safer.



The report, carried out by Ideal Home Show, showed that 85% of women compared to 76% of men wished to make changes to their home. Amongst those, 92% were 35-54 years old whilst 72% of 18-34 year olds wished to alter their property.



Gas and electricity prices continue to rise, thus many households are struggling to make the changes they want to. According to PVC Doors, 43% of all greenhouse gas emissions are due to homes which are inefficient. Unsurprisingly, many would like to install double glazing and solar panels as a way to make their homes more efficient and PVC-Doors.net is offering a way to do so for less.



The innovative quote system onsite offers customers up to 75% off installation prices. Customers need only fill in the quote form before receiving three free, no obligation quotes from suppliers in their local area. All quotes are free and there is no pressure to buy. Click here to find out more about the money saving offers available online.