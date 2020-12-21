New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Polyvinyl chloride or PVC is the third most extensively used plastic polymer globally. A packaging format that is meant to be PVC-free means that it does not have any polyvinyl chloride. This is important because polyvinyl chloride is a significant source of phthalates, which is immensely harmful to human health and the environment. The applications of PVC-free are widespread in several industries, including food and beverage, chemicals and fertilizers, homecare, and pharmaceutical.



Market Drivers



PVC has faced difficult times in market acceptance. There are numerous government laws and regulations that have put restrictions or banned the use of PVC in food packaging and other applications. This was done to avoid the negative impact on the environment and human health as the material releases toxins due to high chlorine content. Therefore many manufacturers are focusing on the production of PVC-free packaging products that may boost the market. Easy substitutes for PVC include materials like clay, glass, ceramics, and linoleum.



Regional Analysis



The global PVC-free material market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the highest share of the industry and is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period. With the increasing advancement of high graded machines and technology, production and demand of the material are gradually increasing. Several cities in the U.S., such as New York, Glen Cove, and others, have made it necessary for food packaging to be PVC-free.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global PVC-free Material market are:



· Crown Holdings Inc.



· Amcor Limited



· Sacmi Group



· Tekni-Plex, Inc.



· Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH



· Selig Group



Market Segmentation by Product Type:



PVC-Free Closures



PVC-Free Lines



PVC-Free Blisters



Market Segmentation by Application:



Food And Beverages



Homecare



Pharmaceutical



Chemicals and Fertilizers



Others



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



· Historical Years: 2017-2018



· Base Year: 2019



· Estimated Year: 2020



· Forecast Years: 2020-2027



