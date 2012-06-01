PVC Pipes market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- The Indian PVC pipes market is growing at a healthy rate due to tremendous government spending on infrastructure. The durability of PVC pipes along with the various applications makes it the preferred option over conventional pipes. Furthermore, the construction sector and the agricultural sector are expected to boost demand for PVC pipes in the future.



The report begins with an introduction to the global PVC market. It provides an insight into India’s position in the global market with regards to lower per capita consumption creating strong opportunity in the domestic market. It also indicates the growing usage of PVC for making PVC pipes. The market overview section estimates the market size of the Indian PVC pipe market and also provides the growth rate. Segmented share of PVC pipes in the total pipes market is highlighted. Porter’s analysis helps understand the dynamics in the PVC pipes market in India. The import-export section covers the quantity of PVC pipes imported and exported from India in the last four years. The slide also mentions the segmented share of import and export by major countries.



Drivers identified include growing demand of the PVC pipes due to tremendous investment by the government on infrastructure. Furthermore, growth in real estate also adds to the demand. It has also been found that agricultural sector uses PVC pipes in a big way for all their agricultural needs. The subsidies and investments doled out by the government should bolster the demand of PVC pipes. The beneficial properties of PVC boosts the demand for PVC pipes compared to other types of pipes which also gives rise to replacement demand. One of the challenges the PVC pipe market is facing is the increasing trend of crude oil prices which squeezes the profit margin of the manufacturers. The increase in price cannot be passed on to the customer due to tremendous competition. As a result, low profit margins poses as a challenge to the organized sector. The primary trends in the PVC pipes market include popularity of CPVC pipes as they have many beneficial properties and find higher application in both industrial and household uses. Since domestic demand is always very high, India has to import PVC pipes from other countries. In addition, many players are increasing their PVC pipes production capacity to meet demand.



The competition section begins with a bubble chart which provides the relative positions of the players based on their revenue, net profit and asset value or market capitalization/ asset value. The major players in the market have been profiled which includes a financial summary for each of the players. Key ratios and key contacts are also listed. The last section offers strategic recommendations for the players in the PVC pipes market.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78709/pvc-pipes-market-in-india-2012.html