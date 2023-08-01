NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "PVC Pipes Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the PVC Pipes market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Finolex Industries (India), Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. (India), Bow Plastics Ltd. (Canada), Royal PVC Pvt. Ltd. (Canada), Ori-Plast Ltd. (India), Avon Plast Ltd. (India), Kisan Mouldings Ltd. (India), Tulsi Extrusion Ltd. (India), Skipper Ltd. (India), JM Eagle Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of PVC Pipes

Polyvinyl chloride is the replacement of metal piping. It has high strength, durability, easy to install and low cost. PVC pipe is used to convey substances such as slurries, liquid, solids, powders and others. It is most commonly used for manufacturing of sewage pipes, water mains and irrigation. Also, PVC helps to conserve energy and water by creating leak free pipes which are not prone to corrosion and resists environmental stress. However, it is unsafe to handle temperature above 140 degree Fahrenheit. As the pipes are cheaper, it is most common choice of builders.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Post Chlorinated, Plasticized, Unplasticized), Application (Sewerage, Plumbing, Water Supply, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, Others), End users (Agriculture, Housing, Building & Construction, Telecom Industry, Others), Material (PVC Resin, Stabilizers, Plasticizers, Lubricant, Pigment Base, Others)



Opportunities:

Growing Urbanization is Boosting the Market

Increasing Acceptance of PVC Pipes over Galvanized Ones



Market Trends:

Adoption of PVC Pipe in Various Industries



Market Drivers:

Increasing Usage in Construction Industries

Benefits Such as Chemical Resistance, Durability, Low Cost and Other



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



