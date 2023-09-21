PVC Recycling Market by 2028 - Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2023 -- The report "PVC Recycling Market by Source (Pre-consumer Waste, Post-consumer Waste), Type (Rigid, Flexible, Chlorinated), Process (Mechanical, Chemicals), Application, End-use Industry (Building, construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The PVC recycling market is projected to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% from USD 3.3 Billion in 2023. The PVC recycling market is mainly driven by the demand for PVC recycling in various end-use industries, including building, construction, & infrastructure, electrical, automotive, consumer goods, and agriculture. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.



Browse

290 market data Tables

40 Figures

242 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13929415



Rigid PVC segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Rigid PVC is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global PVC recycling market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Rigid PVC has high demand in the PVC recycling market because it is well-suited for recycling as it can be easily melted down and reformed into new products without losing its structural integrity. It can be used in various applications such as window profiles, pipes, electrical conduit, and roofing materials.This segment of the PVC recycling market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing awareness of environmental issues and a push towards sustainability in the construction industry.



Window profiles & doors is projected to be the fastest growing application type in the PVC recycling market, in terms of value.

Recycling PVC window profiles and doors offers a promising solution for the PVC recycling market, providing sustainable alternatives to virgin PVC materials, and reducing the environmental impact of PVC waste. In addition , recycling PVC is well-suited due to its durability, low cost, and ease of production. The process of PVC recycling for window profiles & doors involves, shredding and processing PVC waste into granules that can be melted down and molded into new component.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=13929415



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for PVC recycling during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The Asia Pacific markets are experiencing robust expansion, and this growth trajectory is expected to persist throughout the forecasted period. The PVC recycling industry is being propelled by significant industrial advancements underway in emerging economies like India, China, and Japan. Among these nations, China is anticipated to dominate the market in the region., accounting for more than 50% of the regional demand for PVC recycling, followed by Japan, India, and South Korea.



New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PVC recycling market include DS Smith (UK), Adama Plastics (US), Reclaim Plastics (Canada), Suez (France), Veolia (France), Veka Recycling (UK), Simplas PVC Recycling (UK), WRC Recycling (Scotland), Morris Recycling (UK), and Dekura (Germany) are the key players in the PVC recycling market.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com